'Afraid to speak against...': AAP slams Raghav Chadha over viral video message

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hit back at Raghav Chadha for his video message against the party. In a direct swipe at Chadha, the party's national media chief, Anurag Dhanda, accused the young MP of being increasingly reluctant to speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“For the past few years, you have become afraid, Raghav. You are afraid to speak against Modi. You are afraid to raise the real issues of the country,” he said.

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Furthermore, Dhanda said that the party stands for fearlessness and questioned Chadha's silence on key issues. “We are Arvind Kejriwal’s soldiers. Fearlessness is our primary identity. If someone is afraid of Narendra Modi, will they fight for the country?”

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While criticising Chadha's conduct in Parliament, he said the party gets a limited time to speak and must use it to raise critical national issues.

“In that time, we can either fight to save the country or talk about making samosas cheaper at airport canteens,” he remarked.

Earlier in the day, Raghav Chadha hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party after being dropped as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. In a video message on X, the young leader claimed that this was an attempt to stop him from speaking in the Parliament.

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In a statement, the young MP said, "I am silenced, not defeated." He asked whether raising public issues in Parliament was a "crime."

Silenced, not defeated



My message to the ‘aam aadmi’

—

खामोश करवाया गया हूँ, हारा नहीं हूँ



'आम आदमी’ को मेरे संदेश pic.twitter.com/poUwxsu0S3 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 3, 2026

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The AAP has proposed Punjab MP Ashok Mittal as Chadha's successor in the Rajya Sabha.

"Whenever I get a chance to speak in Parliament, I raise public issues. I raise topics that are rarely discussed in Parliament. Is it a crime to raise the issues of the people or to speak on public issues? Have I done something wrong? I am asking this question today because Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to stop Raghav Chadha from speaking in Parliament," he said.