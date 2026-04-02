Issues raised in Parliament & 'evil eye' emoji: Raghav Chadha's first post after AAP Rajya Sabha action

In a move that has sparked speculation about internal rifts within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Raghav Chadha, the party's Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, was removed from his position.

Hours later, the 37-year-old Rajya Sabha MP responded by sharing a video compilation of his parliamentary interventions on various issues, including air pollution, rising airfares, and the rights of gig workers.

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The video, posted by Chadha on social media without any caption but featuring a nazar amulet emoji, highlights his active role in Parliament since his election in May 2022.

The nazar amulet, a Mediterranean talisman, is believed by some to protect against the "evil eye" and negative energy.

Earlier in the day, the AAP leadership wrote to the Rajya Sabha secretariat requesting Chadha’s removal as the deputy leader and proposing Punjab MP Ashok Mittal as his replacement. The letter also suggested that Chadha should not be allotted speaking time from the party’s quota in the House.

The move has raised questions within the party, though AAP leaders insisted that it was a routine process, emphasizing that everyone should have a chance. The timing of the change also led to speculation that there might be a growing divide between Chadha and AAP leadership, particularly after his recent silence on matters concerning the party.

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Chadha, who was once regarded as a close confidant of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, played a crucial role in the party’s affairs, especially in Punjab and Delhi. However, recent months have seen a shift in their equation. Chadha was abroad for medical treatment when Kejriwal was arrested in March 2024 in connection with the excise policy case, and he remained absent during the Delhi Chief Minister’s nearly six-month incarceration. He only met Kejriwal a few days after his release.

In addition, Chadha chose not to comment when Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and other leaders were discharged by a Delhi court in the excise case. He also skipped a press conference and rally hosted by Kejriwal in the wake of the court’s relief.

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Despite the controversy, Chadha has remained active in Parliament, continuing to speak out on various issues, especially those that resonate with young people. He has become a prominent figure among parliamentarians for his focus on everyday issues, even as his relationship with the party leadership appears to be cooling.

Ashok Mittal, who succeeded Chadha as deputy leader, downplayed the situation, calling the change a normal process with no specific reasons behind it. Mittal also emphasized that everyone in the party is given a chance to speak and assured that Chadha would still have speaking time in the Rajya Sabha.

The AAP currently has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha, with seven from Punjab and three from Delhi.