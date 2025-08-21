After massive public outrage, India to not play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025: Sources

Given the massive public outrage against the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), it has been decided that the Indian cricket team will not play against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. As per the previous fixture shared by the BCCI, the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup was scheduled to take place on September 14.

Barring the matches against Pakistan, the Indian team will be participating in all other matches in the Asia Cup, India Today reported, citing a source within the Sports Ministry. The source added that the country's policy vis-à-vis sporting events against Pakistan remains unchanged.

"Insofar as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India," the source said.

This implies that India will neither send its teams to compete in Pakistan nor will it allow Pakistani teams to play on Indian soil.

The policy, however, does not extend to multilateral tournaments like the Asia Cup, where the two countries may face each other as it is considered that these events provide a neutral platform for competition without needing any bilateral arrangements.

"But we will not stop them (Pakistan) from multilateral events as we abide by Olympic Charter," the source mentioned.

However, when asked if Indian teams would be allowed to travel to Pakistan for any multilateral tournaments, the source said that the ministry will examine the situation at the time before deciding anything.

"Even in multi-lateral events, we can't leave our athletes in lurch. After all it's a country that has no hesitation in declaring that its a dumpster and can hit the shining Mercedes that is India," he added.

Soon after the BCCI released the fixtures for Asia Cup 2025, social media users slammed the cricketing board for having the India vs Pakistan match even after the Pahalgam attack.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was also a part of the Operation Sindoor delegation, said that the families who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack must be feeling betrayed because of this development.