After quitting Congress, Gourav Vallabh likely to join BJP today. Details here

Former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today after quitting the Congress. Vallabh said that he resigned from the Congress party as he was disturbed by the "directionless way" in which the Congress is headed.

He also noted he could not raise slogans against Sanatana Dharma or abuse the wealth creators of India. In his letter, he also said that the ground level connect of the Congress has been completely broken as the party failed to understand the aspirations of real India.

The former Congress spokesperson further noted that due to the loss of the ground level connect, the Congress is neither able to perform the duties of the Opposition effectively nor can it to come to power.

He also said that any positive change is not possible unless party workers are able to directly communicate their issues with their leaders. Gourav Vallabh further said that the party's stand regarding wealth creators of India has always been to abuse and humiliate them despite being the architects of the liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation policies of 1991.

In his letter, Vallabh also said that he is shocked at the stand of the Congress party with regards to the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony, which took place in January this year.

"I am appalled by the stand of the Congress party on the Ram Temple pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. I am a Hindu by birth and a teacher by profession. This particular stance of the party always made me uneasy, anxious. Some people associated with the party and the INDI alliance speak against Sanatana and the party remaining quiet on all this is just like giving this phenomenon a silent approval," Vallabh said.

He also said that on the one hand, the party talks about the caste census and on the other hand, it is appearing to be an anti-Hindu political outfit. "This working style is giving a false message to the public that the Congress is a well-wisher of a particular religion. This is against the basic principles of the Congress," the former spokesperson said.

Gourav Vallabh handled Mallikarjun Kharge's Congress president campaign. He made his electoral debut in 2019 from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur East, where he lost against the then CM Raghubar Das and Saryu Roy. In the 2023 Rajasthan assembly polls, he contested from the Udaipur constituency. He lost the seat by a margin of more than 32,000 votes.