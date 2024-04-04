'Can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans, nor abuse wealth creators,' says Gourav Vallabh after quitting Congress

Congress spokesperson Professor Gourav Vallabh on Thursday resigned from all his posts and primary membership of the grand old party. Professor Vallabh said that he was peeved by the "directionless way" in which the party is moving ahead. He further said that he could not raise anti-Sanatan slogans or abuse the wealth creators of India ad nauseum.

"I do not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward. I can neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country in the morning and evening. That is why I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party," Vallabh said on X (formerly Twitter).

Gourav Vallabh's full resignation letter

In his letter, Vallabh said that the ground level connect of the Congress has been completely broken as the grand old party is unable to understand the aspirations of the new India. Vallabh explained that it is due to this loss of ground level connect that the Congress can neither come to power nor is it able to play the role of the Opposition effectively.

He also accused the Congress of hypocrisy with regards to its stands vis-a-vis economic matters and wealth creators of India. Vallabh said that the party's stand has always been to abuse and humiliate wealth creators despite being the creators of the liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation policies of 1991 that turned the Indian economic landscape around.

Gourav Vallabh's resignation letter in Hindi

Professor Gourav Vallabh's resignation letter

Gourav Vallabh's political career so far

Gourav Vallabh contested elections for the first time in 2019 from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur East. Vallabh bagged more than 18,000 votes and ended up at the third spot behind the then CM Raghubar Das and Saryu Roy.

In 2023, Vallabh contested from the Udaipur constituency during the Rajasthan assembly election. Gaurav Vallabh lost the seat to BJP's Tarachand Jain by over 32,000 votes.