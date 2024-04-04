Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi declares total assets worth Rs 20 crore; Infosys, TCS, LTI Mindtree among shares bought

Lok Sabha polls: Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday declared his assets in his nomination for the upcoming general elections. As per his affidavit filed from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has total assets worth over Rs 20 crore.

Of these, Gandhi has movable assets worth Rs 9.24 crore and immovable property is valued at around Rs 11.14 crore. Gandhi also declared liabilities worth Rs 49.79 lakh in his election affidavit.

Shares, mutual funds owned by Rahul Gandhi

Moving on, Rahul Gandhi has stock market investments worth Rs 4.33 crore as of March 15, 2024. The Gandhi scion has purchased shares in Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Deepak Nitrite, Divi's Laboratories, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Fine Organic Industries, Garware Technical Fibres, GMM Pfaudler, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Info Edge (India), Infosys, ITC, LTI Mindtree, Mold-Tek Packaging, Nestle India, Pidilite Industries, Suprajit Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Titan Company, Tube Investments of India, Vertoz Advertising. Vinyl Chemicals (India), and Britannia Industries 5.5 NCD 03JU24.

Source: Rahul Gandhi's affidavit filed with the ECI

Besides this, he also has 1,900 equity shares of Young Indian, parent company of the Congress-backed National Herald newspaper, worth Rs 1.90 lakh. Gandhi invested Rs 3.81 crore in mutual funds. Mutual funds brought by Rahul Gandhi include HDFC MCOP DP GR, HDFC Small Cap DP GR, ICICI EQ&DF D Growth, PPFAS FCF D Growth, HDFC Small Cap Reg-G, HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund-G and ICICI Prudential Reg Savings-G.

Source: Rahul Gandhi's affidavit filed with the ECI

Gold, other investments by Rahul Gandhi

The Congress scion also purchased 220 units of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) worth Rs 15.21 lakh. He also declared investments worth Rs 61.52 lakh in schemes like National Savings Scheme (NSS), Postal Savings Scheme, Insurance Policies and investment in any financial instruments in post office or insurance company and the amount.

He also owns 333.300 grams gold and other jewellery worth Rs 4.20 lakh. Gandhi also declared the ownership of agricultural land along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, both of which are valued at Rs 2.10 crore.

Contest in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi will take on CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP Kerala president K Surendran in the constituency. Gandhi won Wayanad in 2019 with a resounding margin of over four lakh votes.