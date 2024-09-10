After severe summers, India may experience harsher-than-expected winters, temperatures can fall to 3°C: Warns IMD

As India continues to witness patches of rain due to an extended monsoon this year, in its latest weather prediction, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an extreme and harsh winter for the nation.

The weather department, taking note from the beginning of the La Nina phenomenon in September 2024, has said that this can potentially cause increased rainfall across the nation and a notable drop in temperatures.

According to IMD's announcement, India is highly likely to experience different degrees of winters in different areas, and the effects will not be the same. This means that while some regions may experience higher intensity and very cold winters, others may experience certainly milder conditions.

North Indian states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir may experience very cold weather, with temperatures possibly dropping to around 3°C. This drop in temperature, along with more rainfall, could have an adverse effect on agriculture, especially in regions that depend on winter crops.

Due to this, the met department has warned the citizens to prepare well for the upcoming winter season while stocking up all the essential supplies like heating, clothing and others well in advance. Meanwhile, according to the reports, the government of India is also anticipated to call for the issuance of certain measures in particular regions that will minimise the after-effects of these winters.

How is the La Nina Phenomena going to get extreme winters?

The La Nina phenomenon occurs due to the lower surface temperature in the equatorial Pacific region, leading to climate consequences like rains and harsh winters. It is a cooler half of the El Nino phenomenon, which instead brings warmer effects.

Usually, the La Nina phenomenon kicks off during April and June and further intensifies during the months between October and February. The phenomenon is pushed by easterly winds which in turn push the ocean waters westwards, hence cooling the ocean surface.



