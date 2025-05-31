Colombia on Saturday officially withdrew its previous statement, which it issued expressing condolences over the loss of lives in Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor. Colombia will issue a fresh statement following Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's strong disapproval.

Tharoor, who is leading the multi-party delegation currently in Colombia, said on Friday that there is no moral equivalence between terrorists and those defending their nation.

After meeting the Tharoor-led delegation, Colombia's Vice Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio said: "We are very confident that with the explanation that we received today and the detailed information that we now have regarding the real situation, the conflict, and what happened in Kashmir, we can also continue the dialogue."

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor reiterated India's stance on no moral equivalence between terrorists and innocent civilians. He said that India was disappointed with Colombia's statement because this very difference was "overlooked."

"We're very pleased to learn that that statement has been withdrawn as you've also mentioned, and we are also very pleased that you, as representatives of the people of Colombia, are determined to stand with us for our sovereignty, for peace in the world, for peace in the subcontinent of India and that you are very, very happy that this kind of dialogue will continue between our peoples and our representatives," he said.

Commenting on Colombia withdrawing its previous statement, Tharoor stated: "The Vice Minister very graciously mentioned that they have withdrawn the statement that we had expressed concern about and that they fully understand our position on the matter, which is something we really value."

At a media briefing on Thursday, he expressed disappointment over Colombia's response, which offered condolences for the loss of lives in Pakistan rather than sympathising with the victims of terrorism in India.

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, who is a member of the Tharoor-led delegation, said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India will continue to deliver strong responses to terrorism.

On May 7, India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites under the codename Operation Sindoor. India's action came in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

After India's strikes, Pakistan attempted to target Indian civilian areas and military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. India responded strongly to Pakistan's offensive by inflicting serious damages to critical Pakistani military installations including air defence systems, air bases, command and control centres as well as radar sites.