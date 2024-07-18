'Agni missile fired by Nagpur': Congress targets PM Modi over RSS chief's 'Bhagwan' remark

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming a recent remark by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was directed at the PM. Bhagwat, while speaking at a village-level workers meeting in Jharkhand, on Tuesday said people should work relentlessly for the welfare of mankind since there is no end to the pursuit of development and human ambition.

"In the course of self-development, people want to become superman, but they don't stop there. Then they want to become 'Devta' (deity), and then 'Bhagwan' (God). But 'Bhagwan' says he is a 'Vishwaroop' (omnipresent). Nobody knows whether there is anything bigger than that," he added.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said he was sure the Prime Minister had got news of this latest Agni Missile, fired by Nagpur from Jharkhand and aimed at Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the PM.

I am sure the self-anointed non-biological PM has got news of this latest Agni Missile, fired by Nagpur from Jharkhand and aimed at Lok Kalyan Marg https://t.co/zjJswu6vPd — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 18, 2024

While Congress connected these remarks with the PM, there was no mention of the Prime Minister by Bhagwat. The grand old party has been taunting PM Modi for his one remark, where he said "God has sent me for a purpose". In another interview, PM Modi had said: "Until my mother was alive, I used to think I was born biologically. After her demise, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by God. This strength is not from my body. It has been given to me by God."



In his address, Bhagwat said there is no end to the development of the inner and outer self and one should work relentlessly for humanity. A worker should never be satisfied with his or her work, he said. "Work should continue, one should strive to work constantly in areas of environment, education and health...There is no end to it and constant work in different areas is the only solution...We should strive to make this world a beautiful place as is the nature of India," the RSS chief said.

He said the nature of India is imbibed from fields and jungles and 'Sanatan Dharma' came from it. "The Sanatan Sanskriti and Dharma did not come from royal palaces but from Ashrams and forests. With changing times, our clothes may change but our nature will never change," said the RSS head. "To continue our work and services in the changing times, we need to adapt to new ways and methods. Those who keep their nature intact are called developed," he said.