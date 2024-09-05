Agnipath scheme: Retention percentage of Agniveers likely to be increased, say sources

More tweaks to the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Indian Army are in the pipeline. The tweaks, however, will be implemented at the appropriate time, India Today reported citing top sources within the Defence Ministry.

Deliberations are currently going on to increase the retention percentage of Agniveers in the forces. The government is also considering changes in the emoluments and entitlements for Agniveers, sources said.

Surveys and feedback processes on the Agnipath scheme are on within the units and formations of the Army. Indian Army has already given its recommendations on the tweaks that can be made to the scheme.

After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP faced severe criticism over the scheme from its allies such as the JDU and LJP (Ram Vilas). They urged the government to review the scheme, following which the Indian Army was tasked to conduct a review of the scheme.

The Army recommended increasing the retention percentage of Agniveers after 4 years from 25 per cent to 60-70 per cent. The Army also suggested that the service period of Agniveers be increased from 4 years to 7-8 years.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Channira Bansi Ponnappa said last month that Agniveers are performing extremely well in battalions. He said that around 1 lakh Agniveers have been enrolled in the Army.

"This also includes around 200 women, approximately 70,000 have already been dispatched to the units and are performing extremely well in battalions," Lieutenant General Ponnappa said.

He added that Agniveers are undertaking all duties -- operational and other professional duties just like other sepoys or sepoys recruits on the grounds.

"They are completely integrated and assimilated into the units. They wear the same uniform and perform the same duty," he said. Under the Agnipath scheme in its current form, the Agniveers or recruits are hired for a four-year period.

After four years, 25 per cent of them will be retained whereas 75 per cent will return to civilian lives. Central and state governments have announced a series of reservations and benefits for Agniveers.

The central government announced 10 per cent reservation and age relaxation for former Agniveers in central paramilitary forces. This reservation is also applicable within Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.

In July this year, Haryana government announced 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in Haryana Police, mining guards and forest guards. The state government also announced incentives for private companies hiring agniveers.

Age relaxation for agniveers was announced in government jobs in B and C categories along with a 5 per cent reservation in Group C jobs. The state government also offered interest benefits for businesses set up by retired military personnel under the Agnipath scheme.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has also promised to give priority to Agniveers for recruitments in government departments, boards, and corporation jobs. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi also announced a 10 per cent reservation and a 5-year age relaxation for Agniveers in the state's uniformed services.