Agnipath scheme revised: Agniveers to get ₹43,500 monthly pay in fifth year, ₹47,500 in sixth

"Agniveers during their 2nd tour of duty will be paid an enhanced fixed monthly pay package of Rs 43,500 in the first year and Rs 47,500 in the second year plus applicable allowances," he said.

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Two-year extension for Agniveers

The Union Cabinet on November 4 approved an additional two-year engagement period for the 75% of Agniveers who are not selected for regular service after completing their initial four-year tenure.

The existing provision to absorb 25% of Agniveers into the regular forces after four years, based on merit, will continue.

"The Agnipath scheme was rolled out in 2022 to enable a younger profile of the Indian defence forces as well as to provide an opportunity for the youth to join the defence forces," Yadav said.

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He said the decision followed an assessment of Agniveers' performance and the operational requirements of the armed forces.

"An objective assessment in terms of organisational requirement and operational efficiency was carried out. Based on the exceptional performance of Agniveers, the Indian defence forces recommended a 2nd tour of duty, which has been approved by the government," he said.

Fresh Seva Nidhi package

During the additional two years, Agniveers will contribute ₹3.28 lakh towards a fresh Seva Nidhi package, while the government will contribute ₹7.64 lakh. The combined contribution will be ₹10.92 lakh over the two-year period, excluding any interest.

Yadav said all willing Agniveers completing the second tour would be offered an opportunity to enrol in the regular cadre, subject to meeting prescribed selection criteria.

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"On completion of the 2nd tour of duty, all willing Agniveers will be offered an opportunity for enrollment in the regular cadre of the Indian defence forces, subject to their meeting the objective selection criteria," he said.

He added that the extension would allow the armed forces to retain trained personnel while giving Agniveers more experience and a stronger financial base. "For Agniveers, the additional 2 years mean more experience, more skills and a stronger financial base, at the same time, enabling our Agniveers to choose their own career path," Yadav said.

