3,000 Agniveers, barely 20 yrs old, manned critical air defence systems during Operation Sindoor

The Agniveers deployed in the Indian Armed Forces played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of Operation Sindoor. A total of over 3,000 Agniveers manned critical air defence systems and defended Indian military installations from Pakistani missile and drone attacks.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, aimed to counter the 26-person Pahalgam terror attack, involving multiple strikes and counterstrikes until a ceasefire was reached on May 10.

These Agniveers were barely 20 years old and recruited under the Agnipath scheme in the past 2 years. The Agniveers worked in tandem with the regular soldiers, India Today TV reported, citing sources. They revealed that each air defence unit had 150-200 Agniveers in its ranks, primarily deployed along the western front.

The Agniveers not only manned critical air defence systems but also hold their ground across several installations, cities, and airbases despite repeated enemy assaults. Sources added that the frontline feedback on Agniveers described their contribution to the success of Operation Sindoor as decisive and commendable.

Agniveers served across 4 specialised trades -- gunners, fire control operators, radio operators, and drivers of heavy-duty vehicles mounted with guns and missiles.

Moreover, they helped in activating and operating the indigeneously developed air defence control and reporting system, Akashteer.

They were also actively involved in firing shoulder-launched missiles and operating upgraded anti-aircraft guns, including L-70 and Zu-23-2B, manning systems like Pechora, Schilka, OSA-AK, Strela, and Tunguska.

Furthermore, they were also involved in deploying and launching Akash and other surface-to-air missiles. Some Agniveers also acted as sentries in forward zones after deploying weapon systems.

Officials are of the opinion that real combat experience can be seen as a turning point for the Agnipath model, adding that it should "settle the debate' over the recruitment policy's effectiveness.

The Agnipath scheme, introduced three years ago, aims to keep the armed forces young and battle-ready by recruiting personnel below officer rank for four years, with a provision to retain 25% for another 15 years.

Agniveers have a ₹48 lakh insurance coverage that includes an ex-gratia compensation of ₹44 lakh for those slain while performing their duties. They are given a Seva Nidhi package worth Rs 11.71 lakh after four years. Unlike regular soldiers, Agniveers do not receive pensions, health care or canteen benefits.