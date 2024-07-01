'Agniveer is use and throw labour': Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi for Agniveer scheme, alleges govt is dividing jawans

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his maiden speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Criticising the Agniveer scheme, Gandhi pointed out that the government has ensured that there are two types of 'jawans' -- those who receive pension and those who do not.

Related Articles

"Agniveer is a use and throw labour. One jawan is getting a pension, while another is not. You are creating a divide between jawans," Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament.

However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh countered Rahul Gandhi's allegations, asserting that the Congress leader is spreading misinformation in Parliament.

Addressing Rahul Gandhi's claims that the families of Agniveers would not receive a pension, Singh emphasized that the government provides Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of Agniveer martyrs.

Blaming PM Modi directly, Gandhi also pointed out that the Agniveer scheme was brought on board without proper consultation, and was a directive from the Prime Minister's Office.

In his speech, which led to a ruckus in the Parliament, Gandhi has touched upon a plethora of issues, such as the ongoing crisis in Manipur, issue of farmers, Demonetisation along with the Agniveer issue.

The Narendra Modi government introduced the Agnipath scheme during its previous term to recruit youth aged 17.5-21 as soldiers for four years. The initiative aims to modernize the military, foster a younger force, and alleviate long-term financial burdens from pensions and benefits.

However, the Agnipath scheme has faced substantial criticism from various groups who argue that its short-term recruitment process could result in job insecurity and inadequate training for military personnel. Even allies of the BJP-led NDA government, such as JD(U) and LJP (RV), have called for a review of the scheme.