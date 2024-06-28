'Why is Narendra Modi ji running away from debate?': LoP Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack on govt over NEET controversy

Taking the Narendra Modi-led NDA government head-on, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi today said that the government was disinterested in having a debate on the ongoing controversy over the exam paper leaks, and that the dreams and aspirations of millions of students are being crushed and ridiculed.

Related Articles

Taking to social media, Gandhi shared a video where he said: "There has been a disaster where NEET is concerned. People made thousands of crores of rupees. Aspirations of students have been destroyed and ridiculed." He further pointed out that as LoP, he tried to raise the issue on the floor of the house, but was not allowed to speak. He pointed out that yesterday, during the meeting of leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc, he asked that one day be spent in the Parliament to discuss NEET. "My proposal was met with an unanimous approval from the Opposition, but looks like the government is not interested," he said.

Gandhi further noted that following the meeting yesterday, today the Opposition wanted to have a constructive debate. "It is unfortunate that we weren’t allowed to do so in Parliament today. This is a serious concern that is causing anxiety to lakhs of families across India. We urge the Prime Minister to debate on this issue and give the students the respect they deserve," he wrote on X.

The INDIA Opposition bloc wants to have a constructive debate with the Government on the NEET exam and the prevailing paper leak issue.



It is unfortunate that we weren’t allowed to do so in Parliament today. This is a serious concern that is causing anxiety to lakhs of families… pic.twitter.com/zKdHwOe2LM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 28, 2024

On Friday, the Congress alleged that Rahul Gandhi's microphone was intentionally turned off while he raised concerns about the NEET paper leak during a session in the Lok Sabha.

A video posted on X by the Congress depicted Rahul Gandhi requesting Speaker Om Birla for access to a microphone to address the NEET controversy and demand a government statement.

Speaker Om Birla responded by clarifying that he does not control the operation of MPs' microphones and emphasized that discussions should focus on the President's address, with other topics not officially recorded in the House.

In a tweet, the Congress criticized the alleged silencing of Rahul Gandhi, contrasting his advocacy for youth issues with what they described as attempts to stifle dissent on critical matters like NEET.

The NEET-UG 2024 examination, marred by allegations of question paper leaks, has sparked nationwide student protests.

During the session, Congress MP KC Venugopal proposed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to address the paper leak issue. However, the Speaker redirected the agenda to discuss the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Amidst uproar in the Lok Sabha, proceedings were adjourned until July 1.

Government sources defended their stance, stating that bringing an adjournment motion during the Motion of Thanks to the President's address was unprecedented and unnecessary. They reiterated readiness to address concerns regarding NEET despite the procedural dispute, reported India Today.