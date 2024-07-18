Agniveer scheme, paper leaks among reasons for BJP's UP Lok Sabha election debacle. Details here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday detailled the reasons for its surprise loss in Uttar Pradesh in the recently conducted Lok Sabha polls. The 15-page report submitted by BJP state president Bhupender Chaudhary comprised feedback from 40,000 BJP workers across the 80 seats in the state.

Chaudhary also held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda over the report.

Some reasons for the BJP's astounding loss in Uttar Pradesh, as listed in the report include but aren't limited to the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in the Army, high-handedness of state government officials, Rajput community's displeasure with the party and the old pension issue.

The report also said that in almost all seats, 30,000-40,000 names of the party's core voters were removed.

10 reasons listed by the report for the BJP's UP poll debacle are:

1. Agnipath scheme of recruitment for the Army became a big issue

2. Paper leaks in government jobs for the last 6 years

3. Arbitrariness and high-handedness of officials and administration in the state

4. Dissatisfaction of party workers towards the government

5. Rajput community's dissatisfaction with the party

6. Opposition's campaign on reservations gained momentum as state government gave priority to people of the general category in the recruitment of contract workers for government jobs

7. Statements by party leaders on changing the Constitution

8. Old pension issue resonated among government officials

9. Workers' enthusiasm reduced till the 6th and 7th phases of voting due to early ticket distribution

10. Names of BJP's core voters removed from the voters' list by election officers at the lower level

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election results 2024

The BJP faced a surprising defeat in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party won only 36 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the country's most populous state in the recently conducted general polls.

The INDIA bloc, on the other hand, bagged 43 seats in the state. The internal report also said that the BJP's vote percentage from non-Yadav OBCs including Kurmi, Kori, Maurya, Shakya and Lodh castes decreased.

It added a decrease of around 10 per cent in Dalit vote share of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) improved the Congress' tally. BJP's internal report also mentioned that the party got only one-third of the Dalit votes as compared to 2019.

Where did BJP face the maximum setback?

BJP's internal report on UP said the party's vote share decreased by at least 8 per cent in Western UP, Braj, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Awadh, Gorakhpur and Kashi region.

The saffron party's worst performance was in the West and Kashi regions, where it got 8 out of 28 seats.

In Kanpur-Bundelkhand, the BJP got only 4 out of 10 seats as it failed to win on its existing seats again. The party got 8 out of 13 seats in Braj, 6 out of 13 seats in Gorakhpur, and 7 out of 16 seats in Awadh.