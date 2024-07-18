'Sau lao, sarkaar banao': Akhilesh Yadav's 'monsoon offer' amid Yogi-Maurya rift rumours

Akhilesh Yadav, Lok Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party chief, on Thursday jabbed Uttar Pradesh BJP amid rumours of rift between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"Monsoon offer: Sau laao, sarkaar banao," Yadav said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi. The rumours of a rift between CM Yogi and his deputy were triggered after the BJP's UP working committee meeting that took place on July 14.

मानसून ऑफ़र: सौ लाओ, सरकार बनाओ! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 18, 2024

In this meeting, Yogi blamed 'over-confidence' for the BJP's electoral loss in Uttar Pradesh. In the same meeting, Keshav Prasad Maurya said the "organisation was bigger than the government".

Maurya further asserted that the party will win with a huge majority in the 2027 assembly polls. The meeting came in the backdrop of the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, where the BJP won just 33 of the 80 seats in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav's latest jab at the saffron party came a day after UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The meeting, wherein UP BJP chief apprised Shah about the current political situation in the state, took place for around half an hour, India Today reported.

During this meeting, Chaudhary took moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, while adding the results were not at all on expected lines.

Chaudhary also said in this meeting that due to the flop show in UP, the BJP could not get majority in the Lok Sabha elections, leading to embarrassment for the Central leadership. Meanwhile, former UP minister and senior BJP leader Sunil Barala said that Bhupendra Chaudhary should've resigned from his post.

"I think Bhupendra Chaudhary should have resigned himself. If he had done this, then the workers would have been really happy... Whatever Keshav Prasad Maurya said is absolutely right... We have earlier seen Kalraj Mishra and other leaders resigning themselves," Barala said.