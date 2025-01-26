scorecardresearch
'Ahmedabad is 10 years ahead of Bangalore': CEO calls out shocking disparity between two cities

Bangalore is in shambles, says Siddharth Dialani, Founder and CEO of BharatAgri

Bangalore is in shambles, says CEO of BharatAgri Bangalore is in shambles, says CEO of BharatAgri

Bangalore, often hailed as India’s Silicon Valley, is facing harsh criticism for its crumbling infrastructure. The city’s roads, traffic management, and overall urban planning are being compared unfavorably to Ahmedabad, which some argue has set a benchmark for what Indian cities can achieve.  

Siddharth Dialani, Founder and CEO of BharatAgri, did not mince words when he described the difference. “Ahmedabad is at least 10 years ahead of Bangalore,” he stated, pointing out glaring disparities in road quality, footpaths, traffic signals, and overall urban upkeep. “Bangalore is in shambles,” he added.  

Dialani highlighted specific examples that underscore Ahmedabad’s edge. “Every traffic signal in Ahmedabad has a working timer with bright lights,” he noted. According to him, this simple yet effective feature reduces driver anxiety and encourages orderly behavior at intersections. In stark contrast, Bangalore’s signals are often barely visible, obscured by layers of dust and neglect.  

The condition of roads tells a similar story. Dialani observed, “Roads in Ahmedabad are wide and well-maintained, with lane markings that look freshly painted. I couldn’t find any potholes there.” He contrasted this with Bangalore, where pothole-riddled streets are a common grievance among residents. “Looking at Bangalore, I used to think India’s road quality was deteriorating. After seeing Ahmedabad, I realized it’s not India—it’s just Bangalore!”  

Lighting was another point of comparison. Dialani described Ahmedabad as a city that comes alive after sunset, with bright, well-lit streets contributing to a vibrant atmosphere. “The city looks bright and happening at night,” he said, adding that the cheerful ambiance seemed to uplift the mood of its residents. In contrast, Bangalore’s dark, poorly lit streets appear to cast a shadow over its population. “Is that why people seem sad and angry in Bangalore?” he wondered aloud.  

The striking differences between the two cities raise questions about the prioritisation of infrastructure and urban planning in Bangalore. 

Published on: Jan 26, 2025, 1:54 PM IST
