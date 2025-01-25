'Thought you’re in 8th sem': Professor seen zones Bengaluru techie, responds after 6 years in a now viral chat

A Bengaluru-based software engineer had social media laughing out loud after sharing an unexpected conversation with his former Mathematics professor. Neil Agarwal, now a professional coder, posted screenshots of their years-spanning exchange on X (formerly Twitter), proving that some professors never forget their students—or their maths files.

The post started with a self-deprecating caption: “They still think I’m a failure.” It was followed by a snapshot of the chat, beginning with Neil’s messages to his professor from April 2018, during his first year in college.

In one message, Neil asked, “Ma’am, this is Neil from A1, FE. Will you be accepting the maths files today?” The professor replied curtly, “Signing only.” Another text on the same day read, “Ma’am, have you come to college today? We want to submit our files.” This time, there was no response.

Fast-forward to 2024—three years after Neil graduated—his professor suddenly texted him: “Neel, are you in college today?”

A baffled Neil replied, “What is this regarding? I passed out in 2021.” The professor’s response? “Ok, I thought you are in 8th sem.”

they still think im a failure 😭 pic.twitter.com/TAAMY3Zm9n — Neil Agarwal (@regalstreak) January 24, 2025

The internet loved it. One user joked, “Misspelling your name was a combo insult.” Another chimed in, “This is hilarious!” One commenter even shared their own anecdote: “A relative once asked me about my board results… when I was in my third year of engineering.”

For many, the post stirred memories of quirky professor-student exchanges. As one user put it, “There’s a reason some people don’t delete old chats. Gems like these are worth the storage!”

Another user shared a similar experience, stating, "Last year, one of our final year faculty called me and asked that the project deadline is near and I haven’t submitted my project yet. They wanted to call some other Anurag but had my number saved."

In a similar spree, a fourth user wrote, "I was in my 3rd year of Engineering when a relative of mine asked me ki beta tumhara board ka result kaisa raha iss baar."

Neil’s post highlights the humorous side of student life that resonates long after graduation. It’s a reminder that some interactions—whether over misplaced maths files or mistaken timelines—can remain timelessly funny.