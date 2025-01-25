'What if Narayana Murthy sees this?': Bengaluru techie's one-stop solution to attend meetings in traffic; Take a look

A Bengaluru techie’s tongue-in-cheek solution to the city’s infamous traffic jams has gone viral, sparking laughter and some serious business ideas. Sharing a photo on X (formerly Twitter), Adarsh captioned it, “Bangalore Traffic meeting idea.” The image showed a small truck loaded with office chairs, one occupied, resembling a makeshift mobile conference room.

Bangalore Traffic meeting idea 😌 pic.twitter.com/Y76W5QqSAH — Adarsh  (@Adarsh_Web3) January 24, 2025

The photo struck a chord online, drawing playful and entrepreneurial responses. One user joked, “If this happens, nobody will be late for the meeting,” while another remarked, “I’m loving the idea—it would be productive and entertaining, but people might get distracted.”

Others saw the potential for profit. “We could make a profitable business from this, but need to think about it,” one comment read. The post also inspired some to draw sarcastic references to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who recently advocated for a 70-hour workweek. “What if Narayana Murthy sees this?” one user quipped, while another joked, “The day isn’t far when Murthy will put a GPS chip tracking employees if they go to a place of enjoyment.”

The humour also shines a spotlight on Bengaluru’s notorious traffic. According to the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index, Bengaluru ranks as the world’s third slowest city, trailing only Barranquilla, Colombia, and Kolkata. TomTom, a Dutch firm specializing in location technology, annually evaluates traffic conditions across major cities. This year’s report underscored Bengaluru’s struggles with congestion.

Bengaluru's traffic congestion is influenced by several key factors:

1. High Number of Private Vehicles: A significant increase in personal cars and two-wheelers on the roads leads to overcrowding.

2. Daily Vehicle Registrations: The continuous addition of new vehicles every day exacerbates the existing traffic issues.

3. Road Infrastructure Challenges: Inadequate or poorly maintained roads, along with insufficient public transport options, contribute to the traffic burden.

4. Seasonal Changes: Weather conditions, like heavy rains during monsoon, can disrupt traffic flow and increase congestion.

5. Variations Across Travel Modes: Different modes of transportation (like bikes, cars, and public transport) have varying impacts on traffic patterns and congestion levels.

These factors combined make Bengaluru's traffic situation complex and challenging to manage.

While the image and its accompanying reactions sparked a wave of amusement, they also underline a harsh reality: traffic in Bengaluru continues to be a serious challenge. However, moments like this show how the city’s residents use humour and creativity to cope with everyday frustrations.