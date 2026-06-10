The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase 2A of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, a ₹2,169.04-crore expansion that will extend the city's metro network to the airport and add five new stations.

The project involves the construction of a 6.032-km corridor with five stations, including four elevated stations and one underground station. The new stations will be Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar, and Airport.

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With the completion of Phase 2A, the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro network will expand to 77.63 km of operational rail connectivity.

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According to the government, the new corridor is aimed at improving public transport access to the airport while linking key residential and commercial areas that currently lack efficient transit connections. The project will integrate with the existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro corridor, strengthening connectivity across the urban region.

The government said the expansion could also support future infrastructure requirements linked to major sporting events, including the World Police Games 2029 and the Commonwealth Games 2030, for which facilities may be developed in the surrounding areas.

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Officials expect the project to reduce road congestion by providing an alternative to private vehicles and road-based transport, particularly for airport-bound passengers. The government said the metro extension could help improve traffic flow, shorten travel times, and enhance road safety.

The Cabinet also highlighted the environmental benefits of expanding the metro network, saying increased use of mass transit could help reduce carbon emissions compared with fossil fuel-based transport.

The government said improved connectivity to the airport, railway stations and bus depots would support economic activity by reducing travel times and improving access across the city. Areas around the new stations are also expected to benefit from increased commercial activity and investment.

The project is expected to generate employment for around 2,000 people during peak construction activity, while about 500 people are likely to be engaged in the operation and maintenance of the system once the corridor becomes operational.

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The Cabinet said the metro expansion would improve access to public transport across socio-economic groups, reduce transport disparities and enhance the overall quality of life by cutting commute times and improving access to essential services.

Phase 2A marks the latest expansion of Ahmedabad's metro network as the city seeks to strengthen urban mobility and prepare for future growth.

