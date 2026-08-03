EPF wage ceiling hike to ₹25,000 set to bring millions under pension net. What it means

Expanding the mandatory net

Under existing rules, compulsory enrolment in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) applies only to workers earning a basic monthly salary of up to ₹15,000. For anyone earning above that threshold, joining the scheme remains optional, leaving employers under no legal obligation to register them.

The proposed enhancement will mandate coverage for employees earning basic monthly pay between ₹15,000 and ₹25,000. For this demographic — long excluded from mandatory coverage — the shift ensures guaranteed access to long-term retirement savings and pension benefits.

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Cost Implications for Employers & the Centre

While the move broadens the formal social security net across the organized private sector, it also introduces higher compliance obligations for businesses. Employers will be required to make mandatory provident fund and pension contributions for a substantially larger share of their workforce.

The government's own financial burden will rise as well. Under the current framework:

Employers contribute 8.33% of an employee's basic salary toward the pension fund.

The Central Government contributes 1.16%.

With the Union Budget having allocated ₹11,144 crore for the Employees' Pension Scheme in 2026-27, expanding the pool of eligible beneficiaries will directly drive up the Centre’s outlay.

Timeline & Operational scope

The mandatory provisions apply to establishments employing 20 or more workers, while smaller firms retain the option to register voluntarily. Central government employees, who fall under separate pension structures, remain unaffected.

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Even after Cabinet clearance, the rollout will not be immediate. Businesses will require time to adjust payroll systems, compliance procedures, and operational workflows. As a result, the revised ceiling is expected to take effect from April 1, 2027, subject to the Cabinet's final timeline.