AI Impact Summit row: Youth Congress workers' shirtless protest 'inspired' by Gen Z protests in Nepal, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police informed a court on Friday that the shirtless protest by Youth Congress members at the AI Summit in New Delhi was allegedly inspired by Nepal’s Gen Z movement, which previously led to the toppling of the government there. Officials described the protest as part of a broader conspiracy, raising the stakes of the investigation into the event, which occurred during a global summit attended by international leaders and technology figures, according to an India Today report.

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Police told the court, "This is a larger conspiracy that has taken inspiration from the Gen Z protests in Nepal. The accused need to be confronted with each other as well as with digital evidence. This is a very important investigation," while seeking further custody of those arrested. Authorities also requested a deeper investigation into funding sources, specifically questioning who financed the printing of T-shirts worn during the protest.

The protest at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 saw Youth Congress members wearing shirts with slogans such as "PM is compromised", "India-US Trade Deal", and "Epstein Files". The event drew attention due to the presence of international tech leaders like Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai.

Security personnel quickly detained four protesters for allegedly disrupting the summit. Their advocate argued there was no evidence of any attack on public servants and alleged the activists were assaulted. The court denied bail and granted five days of police custody for the accused.

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The protest led to a sharp political exchange between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. BJP leaders condemned the event as "anti-national" and accused Congress of damaging India's global image.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated, "For the Congress, I have just three words -- topless, brainless and shameless." Congress defended the demonstration as legitimate democratic dissent.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the Youth Congress "removed the posters" and highlighted the "cracks in the walls" to draw national attention. Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib reiterated, "Peaceful protest is our right in a democracy, and we will continue to raise the voice of the youth."

The Congress criticised the AI Summit as a "PR exercise", especially after controversy over a Chinese robot being presented as an Indian innovation. The party maintained the protest was peaceful and not aimed at disrupting public order.