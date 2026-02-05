Explained: What are Epstein Files, what do they include, Indians featured, other key figures mentioned

The latest release of documents related to the US Justice Department's probe into the crimes of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has stirred a hornet's nest. The massive tranche of documents includes influential names from the world of politics, business, entertainment, and royalty.

Here's what we know about the Epstein Files so far

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What are the Epstein Files?

These files were released to enhance transparency regarding legal proceedings against late financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his social interactions.

During his presidential campaign in 2024, US President Donald Trump said that it would be a good idea to release the Epstein Files. He, however, later said that the files are fabrications by members of the Democratic Party.

On November 18, 2025, the US House of Representatives passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with a 427-1 vote and Trump signed the bill the next day.

What do the Epstein Files include?

The tranche of documents includes court documents, depositions, victim testimonies, third-party recollections, emails, flight logs, contact lists, photos and videos.

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It features around 180,000 images and 2,000 videos, including photos of several influential people at various social gatherings.

These documents are related to 5 different cases -- the Florida and New York cases against Epstein, the New York case against Maxwell, the New York cases probing Epstein's death, and the Florida case probing a former butler of Epstein.

Indians featured in the Epstein Files

Mira Nair: The filmmaker, known for movies such as Salaam Bombay, was at the same party on December 21, 2009, with Epstein. Former US President Bill Clinton, Jeff Bezos, and Jean Pigoni were also allegedly present. Moreover, Epstein was invited as a guest to the INDEPENDENT FILMMAKER PROJECT SPRING GALA, where Nair was in the host committee.

The filmmaker, known for movies such as Salaam Bombay, was at the same party on December 21, 2009, with Epstein. Former US President Bill Clinton, Jeff Bezos, and Jean Pigoni were also allegedly present. Moreover, Epstein was invited as a guest to the INDEPENDENT FILMMAKER PROJECT SPRING GALA, where Nair was in the host committee. Anurag Kashyap: He has been described in the files released by the US Department of Justice as the "Bollywood Guy" in a slew of emails exchanged between Epstein and people identified as Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu, and Ornella Corazza. The emails, however, do not confirm whether Kashyap attended these events or met Epstein.

He has been described in the files released by the US Department of Justice as the "Bollywood Guy" in a slew of emails exchanged between Epstein and people identified as Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu, and Ornella Corazza. The emails, however, do not confirm whether Kashyap attended these events or met Epstein. Nandita Das: Her name also features in the Epstein Files. Documents from 2015 show academic Jem Bendell invited Epstein to a UK event via a newsletter that listed Das as a speaker. The references do not indicate her attendance with Epstein or any direct association, only her proposed inclusion in a public event shared in the invitation.

Her name also features in the Epstein Files. Documents from 2015 show academic Jem Bendell invited Epstein to a UK event via a newsletter that listed Das as a speaker. The references do not indicate her attendance with Epstein or any direct association, only her proposed inclusion in a public event shared in the invitation. Deepak Chopra: In a July 2016 email exchange, he asked Epstein if he knew about Trump's ex-wife, Marla Maples. To this, Epstein replied that he lost a $10,000 bet with Trump when Maples became pregnant.

In a July 2016 email exchange, he asked Epstein if he knew about Trump's ex-wife, Marla Maples. To this, Epstein replied that he lost a $10,000 bet with Trump when Maples became pregnant. Anil Ambani: As per documents, the businessman and Epstein communicated between 2017 and 2019. Ambani was introduced to Epstein by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem in February 2017. He sought advice on India-US relations and defence cooperation, arranging meetings with senior White House officials, including Jared Kushner, in connection with a visit by PM Modi. Commenting on references against PM Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs dismissed them as "trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal," stating they did not merit consideration.

Other key figures mentioned

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Other prominent figures mentioned in the Epstein Files include US President Donald Trump, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, former US President Bill Clinton, former British royal Prince Andrew, Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Crown Princess of Norway Mette-Marit, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Richard Branson, and former UK Prime Minister advisor Peter Mandelson.