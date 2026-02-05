Explained: What are Epstein Files, what do they include, Indians featured, other key figures mentioned

The latest release of documents related to the US Justice Department's probe into the crimes of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has stirred a hornet's nest. The massive tranche of documents includes influential names from the world of politics, business, entertainment, and royalty.
Here's what we know about the Epstein Files so far
What are the Epstein Files?
These files were released to enhance transparency regarding legal proceedings against late financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his social interactions.
During his presidential campaign in 2024, US President Donald Trump said that it would be a good idea to release the Epstein Files. He, however, later said that the files are fabrications by members of the Democratic Party.
On November 18, 2025, the US House of Representatives passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with a 427-1 vote and Trump signed the bill the next day.
What do the Epstein Files include?
The tranche of documents includes court documents, depositions, victim testimonies, third-party recollections, emails, flight logs, contact lists, photos and videos.
It features around 180,000 images and 2,000 videos, including photos of several influential people at various social gatherings.
These documents are related to 5 different cases -- the Florida and New York cases against Epstein, the New York case against Maxwell, the New York cases probing Epstein's death, and the Florida case probing a former butler of Epstein.
Indians featured in the Epstein Files
Other key figures mentioned
Other prominent figures mentioned in the Epstein Files include US President Donald Trump, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, former US President Bill Clinton, former British royal Prince Andrew, Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Crown Princess of Norway Mette-Marit, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Richard Branson, and former UK Prime Minister advisor Peter Mandelson.