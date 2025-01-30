'AI is important, but human...': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw backs Mukesh Ambani's take on AI

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has echoed Mukesh Ambani's stance on artificial intelligence, stating that while AI is a crucial tool for boosting productivity, accuracy, and efficiency, it is ultimately human intelligence that will guide progress, growth, and innovation.

"Said so very well, Mukesh Ambani. AI can be an important element in increasing productivity, accuracy & efficiency. But ultimately it is human intelligence that will be key to guide progress, growth & innovation," Mazumdar-Shaw wrote on X on Thursday.

Her comments come a day after Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani urged young students to not rely entirely on AI but to retain critical thinking and independent intelligence. Speaking at the 12th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Ambani warned against becoming overly dependent on AI-powered tools like ChatGPT.

"Talking of artificial intelligence, I have a piece of advice to our young students. You must be good at using AI as a tool of learning, but do not give up your own critical thinking," Ambani told students.

In a widely shared video, he underlined the importance of personal intelligence over artificial intelligence. "ChatGPT ka jarur se istemaal karo, lekin yaad rakho artificial buddhi se nahi khud ki buddhi se hum aage badhenge aur aap aage badh sakte hain. (Use ChatGPT, but don’t rely on artificial intelligence. Use your intelligence to move forward in life.)," he said.

Ambani’s comments come as China’s AI model, DeepSeek, has disrupted the global AI market, challenging OpenAI, Google, and Meta. DeepSeek’s large language model (LLM), DeepSeek-R1, has been developed at a fraction of the cost of its Western counterparts, triggering a selloff in global tech stocks.

The DeepSeek app has become the most downloaded free app on Apple’s App Store in the US, threatening ChatGPT’s dominance. However, concerns over data privacy have surfaced after reports indicated that DeepSeek collects and stores some user inputs on servers located in China.

