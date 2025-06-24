Black box from Air India crash under AAIB scrutiny, not sent abroad: Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced on Tuesday that the black box from the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad is being scrutinised by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), firmly rebuffing rumours it would be sent overseas for analysis. The crash, which occurred on June 12 shortly after the aircraft departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, resulted in the death of 270 individuals, with one passenger surviving. The black box was recovered the following day, offering a crucial opportunity for investigators to uncover the events that led to the tragedy. Naidu emphasised the critical role the black box data plays in understanding the incident. "Decoding the black box is going to give an in-depth insight into what happened moments before the plane crash," he stated.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex, causing substantial damage and additional ground casualties. A high-level panel has been established to determine the causes of the accident, with the investigation reportedly progressing smoothly. Despite media suggestions that international expertise might be sought for the black box analysis, Naidu was unequivocal in his response to reporters: "...it is all speculation. The black box is very much in India and it is currently being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)." This statement affirms the government's commitment to conducting a thorough domestic investigation.

The AAIB's examination is expected to be comprehensive, as Naidu noted the technical nature of the process. He advised patience regarding the timeline for data retrieval, stating, "Let the AAIB conduct the probe and go through the entire process." This indicates the complexity and meticulous nature of decoding the flight recorder's data. The minister's comments were made during the Helicopters & Small Aircraft Summit 2025, held alongside the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Advertisement

The black box from the ill-fated Air India flight was recovered on Monday, approximately 28 hours after the crash. Despite the name, these flight recorders are painted bright orange to aid visibility amid wreckage and debris.

The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) typically logs cockpit conversations, ambient sounds, radio communications with air traffic control, and system alerts. While newer aircraft are mandated to store up to 25 hours of audio, Air India Flight AI-171 was operating a Boeing 787 delivered in 2014—before the extended recording requirement came into effect in 2021. As a result, its CVR likely captured only the final two hours before impact.

The Flight Data Recorder (FDR), meanwhile, stores vital flight parameters including altitude, speed, heading, vertical acceleration, and control inputs. On modern aircraft such as the 787-8, FDRs can simultaneously record thousands of data points, cycling continuously for over 25 hours.

Advertisement

The Air India crash has also sparked discussions about aviation safety standards and the efficiency of domestic investigation procedures. With the AAIB at the helm, the Centre appears determined to unravel the sequence of events independently. This move is seen as pivotal not only for closure for the victims' families but also in enhancing future aviation safety protocols.

(With PTI inputs)