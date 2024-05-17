scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Air India flight with 180 passengers collides with tug tractor at Pune Airport

Feedback

Air India flight with 180 passengers collides with tug tractor at Pune Airport

According to reports, the aircraft sustained damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear as a result of the collision. Despite the impact, all passengers and crew members were confirmed to be safe by an airport official with no casualties reported.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

In a recent incident at Pune Airport, an Air India flight bound for Delhi experienced a collision with a tug tractor while taxiing to the runway. The incident occurred on May 16 with approximately 180 passengers on board.

According to reports, the aircraft sustained damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear as a result of the collision. Despite the impact, all passengers and crew members were confirmed to be safe by an airport official with no casualties reported.

The situation is currently developing as authorities investigate the cause of the collision and assess the extent of the damage to the aircraft. 

Published on: May 17, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement