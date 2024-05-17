Air India flight with 180 passengers collides with tug tractor at Pune Airport

In a recent incident at Pune Airport, an Air India flight bound for Delhi experienced a collision with a tug tractor while taxiing to the runway. The incident occurred on May 16 with approximately 180 passengers on board.

According to reports, the aircraft sustained damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear as a result of the collision. Despite the impact, all passengers and crew members were confirmed to be safe by an airport official with no casualties reported.

The situation is currently developing as authorities investigate the cause of the collision and assess the extent of the damage to the aircraft.