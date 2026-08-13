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License suspension, more random tests: Tougher dope-test rules on cards after Air India pilot tests positive

License suspension, more random tests: Tougher dope-test rules on cards after Air India pilot tests positive

The new rules could be applied to the pilot of Air India flight AI2379, whose confirmatory test returned positive for marijuana

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Amit Bhardwaj
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 3:14 PM IST
License suspension, more random tests: Tougher dope-test rules on cards after Air India pilot tests positiveMoCA plans tougher dope-test rules after Air India incident

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is considering tougher rules for drug testing of pilots after the commander of an Air India flight that suddenly lost altitude tested positive for marijuana, sources told India Today TV on Thursday.

MoCA has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to review the existing Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) related to psychoactive substance testing, the sources said.

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The ministry is also considering increasing random drug tests for aviation personnel. The proposed changes could include suspension of licences and criminal action in cases of violations.

Sources said the new rules could be applied to the pilot of Air India flight AI2379, whose confirmatory test returned positive for marijuana.

Don't Miss: 3 hydraulic warnings, 2 autopilot alerts: New details emerge from Air India Phuket-Delhi flight

AIRLINES MAY FACE GREATER RESPONSIBILITY

MoCA wants "exemplary action" in the AI2379 case, sources said.

The ministry is also looking at giving airlines greater responsibility for ensuring compliance with drug-testing rules.

India already has one of the toughest testing frameworks for alcohol among pilots, including random breathalyser checks. MoCA now wants a similar approach to be strengthened for psychoactive substances.

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"The random testing module can be increased," top MoCA sources said.

Must Read: Why domestic, international airline capacity contracted 1.5% in August

WHAT HAPPENED ON AI2379?

The Air India Airbus A320, registered as VT-EXO, was flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 when it suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude during cruise.

The aircraft later stabilised and landed safely in Delhi. There were 145 people on board.

Both pilots underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening after the incident. The pilot-in-command's confirmatory test later returned positive for marijuana, according to sources.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the incident, with assistance from France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) and Airbus.

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The AAIB said 20 passengers and four cabin crew members were injured.

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Published on: Aug 13, 2026 3:11 PM IST
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