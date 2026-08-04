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Civil Aviation Minister visits injured after Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident; DGCA begins investigation

Civil Aviation Minister visits injured after Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident; DGCA begins investigation

The visit came after Air India Flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a brief turbulence-related altitude variation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 9:13 PM IST
Civil Aviation Minister visits injured after Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident; DGCA begins investigationMedical teams examined all passengers and crew immediately after landing.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Tuesday visited Fortis Hospital to meet passengers injured in the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident and assure them of all necessary assistance.

The minister was accompanied by the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Senior ministry officials also visited Fortis and Medanta hospitals and are coordinating with hospital authorities and Air India to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care and support.

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The visit came after Air India Flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a brief turbulence-related altitude variation during cruise before landing safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The Airbus A320 aircraft (VT-EXO) was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, along with eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew.

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Medical teams examined all passengers and crew immediately after landing. Eight passengers and four cabin crew members were admitted to hospitals for detailed medical evaluation and treatment. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, all 12 are stable and receiving appropriate medical care, while the remaining passengers were provided with the necessary assistance and support.

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Air India: Brief turbulence-related event during cruise

In a statement, Air India said Flight AI2379 experienced a "brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise", resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

"The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked," the airline said.

The airline added that there were no reports of serious injuries and that passengers and crew requiring medical assessment were taken to a medical facility as a precaution.

"We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," Air India said.

Earlier, sources had said initial reports indicated that 10 passengers and two cabin crew members suffered injuries. The Ministry of Civil Aviation later confirmed that eight passengers and four cabin crew members had been admitted to hospitals.

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DGCA launches investigation

The aircraft has been moved to the hangar, and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been secured for detailed examination.

The DGCA has initiated a detailed investigation into the incident. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is closely monitoring the situation and reiterated that passenger safety remains its highest priority.

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Published on: Aug 4, 2026 9:13 PM IST
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