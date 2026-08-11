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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 11: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 11: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 11: Junior oil minister Suresh Gopi said that the revenue loss of state fuel retailers on the sale of LPG, mainly used as cooking fuel, had narrowed.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 8:50 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 11: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 11: Check latest rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG pricing remain in focus even though retail rates have been unchanged for more than a month. The issue has stayed alive because domestic LPG cylinders continue to be sold below cost, while uncertainty over the US-Iran situation and wider supply risks in the Middle East has kept attention on India's fuel sourcing plans.

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India is also looking to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027 to reduce dependence on the Middle East, minimise supply disruptions and support efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington. At the same time, LPG sales in India have fallen 17.4% to 2.37 million tonnes, with industry officials attributing the decline mainly to a shift towards piped natural gas after the West Asia crisis.

Earlier this month, commercial LPG prices for hotels, restaurants and other establishments were cut by ₹192 per 19-kg cylinder. However, domestic LPG continues to be sold below cost.

MUST READ | Govt may charge LPG, natural gas users to fund $42 billion strategic fuel reserve: Report 

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 11

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 11

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,738

Bengaluru

2,821

Hyderabad

2,985

Mumbai

2,691.50

Chennai

2,906

Kolkata

2,872.50

Jaipur

2,765.50

Noida

2,738

Gurugram

2,755

Chandigarh

2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 11

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

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83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 11

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Separately, junior oil minister Suresh Gopi said that the revenue loss of state fuel retailers on the sale of LPG, mainly used as cooking fuel, had narrowed to ₹188 per 14.2-kg cylinder in August from ₹500 in July. In a written reply to lawmakers, he said Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp had been selling a cooking gas cylinder for households at ₹942 in Delhi since June 2026.

Gopi also said the government compensates fuel retailers for losses on the sale of cooking gas to households at below-market rates with a lag. He said the government had paid a subsidy of ₹30,000 crore towards clearing some dues for 2025/26 and 2026/27. Even after that payment, pending LPG dues to the state retailers were more than ₹59,000 crore as of July 31, he said.

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The geopolitical situation remains uncertain. While the US and Iran are not directly engaged in talks, a proposed agreement between Iran and Oman is nearing completion that could give Tehran control over incoming traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has also laid down conditions for the US to reopen the strait.

Industry officials said LPG consumption had been falling since the West Asia crisis began, prompting restrictions on usage by hotels and restaurants. 

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Published on: Aug 11, 2026 8:50 AM IST
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