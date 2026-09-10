Equity mutual fund inflows rise 19% to Rs 29,315 crore in August; SIPs hit record high

Mid-cap funds followed with inflows of Rs 6,989 crore, while flexi-cap funds received Rs 5,059 crore during the month. Small-cap inflows were at their highest level in at least two years, while mid-cap inflows reached a level that was at least a one-year high.

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Investors favour small and mid caps

Large-cap funds, in contrast, recorded an outflow of Rs 1,147 crore in August, marking their second consecutive month of withdrawals. Sectoral and thematic funds also saw outflows of Rs 53 crore and Rs 1,766 crore, respectively.

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Value funds received Rs 24 crore, while contra funds attracted Rs 1,328 crore. Dividend yield funds recorded an outflow of Rs 133 crore and ELSS funds saw withdrawals of Rs 1,078 crore.

Sandeep Bagla, CEO of TRUST Mutual Fund, attributed the relatively weaker flows into large-cap funds to limited investor excitement around the large-cap index, which has significant exposure to sectors such as BFSI, IT and FMCG.

According to Bagla, performance and flows in these funds have remained subdued amid valuation concerns and slower growth in some of these sectors. He said investor interest has shifted towards small- and mid-cap stocks, supported by stronger earnings growth.

Bagla added that more earnings upgrades are taking place among mid- and small-cap companies compared with large-caps, with incremental earnings growth increasingly coming from these segments. He expects stronger flows into mid- and small-cap funds to continue for at least another six months.

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Nitin Agrawal, CEO, Mutual Funds, InCred Money, said: "August 2026 AMFI data reinforces what has now become a clear structural trend: India's retail equity investor is not just staying the course, they are adding with conviction. Net equity inflows of ₹29,329 crore in August are the strongest reading in the current calendar year. AUM crossed ₹87.07 lakh crore as on August 31, 2026, a new all-time high, showcasing that the industry is firing on all cylinders. The quality of August's equity inflows is as important as the quantum. Every major active equity category posted positive inflows, a clean sweep that has not been consistent across prior months. Small-cap at ₹7,973 crore posts its second consecutive month above ₹7,500 crore. The sustained accumulation at this level is notable. The category now has AUM of ₹4.65 lakh crore, and investors adding at current levels need to remain anchored to long-term time horizons. Mid-cap at ₹6,989 crore is the strongest monthly reading in the current cycle. The combination of sustained inflows and growing AUM confirms mid-cap's evolution from a satellite to a core allocation in the Indian retail equity portfolio. Flexi-cap recovered to ₹5,059 crore from July's ₹4,709 crore, with AUM now at ₹6.11 lakh crore. The category continues to hold its position as the largest equity category by AUM."

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SIP contributions hit record high

Investor participation through systematic investment plans (SIPs) remained strong. Monthly SIP contributions rose to an all-time high of Rs 32,297 crore in August, from Rs 31,115 crore in July, an increase of 3.8%.

The industry registered 66.39 lakh new SIP accounts during August, while 53.82 lakh SIP accounts were discontinued during the month.

Gaurav Goyal, CBO, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited, said: "August 2026 SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) and net flow story is all about the story of behavioural transformation. Rs. 32,297 crores of SIP contributions alongside strong equity inflow of Rs. 29,328 crores show that investors are not merely participating in markets, they are increasingly staying invested through market cycles and are focused on long term wealth creation. Rise in Mutual Fund inflows further reinforces the structural shift we are witnessing with continued financialization of household savings. The opportunity for the industry now lies in converting this growing participation into deeper and longer-term investor relationships, while helping investors remain focused on their financial goals and investment horizons.”

Meanwhile, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded total inflows of Rs 10,161 crore. Equity ETFs accounted for Rs 7,237 crore, while gold ETFs attracted Rs 2,597 crore and silver ETFs received Rs 1,271 crore.

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Specialised Investment Funds also recorded inflows of Rs 7,699 crore during August.

On the debt side, mutual funds recorded an outflow of Rs 8,127 crore, sharply reversing the Rs 1.87 lakh crore inflow seen in July. Liquid funds received the highest inflow among debt categories at Rs 19,934 crore, followed by money market funds at Rs 11,734 crore. Overnight funds recorded the largest outflow