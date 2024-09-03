Ajay Devgn leases office space in Mumbai's Andheri for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh

Actor Ajay Devgn has leased out his commercial office space in Mumbai's Andheri area for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh. The 'leave and license' agreement, formalised this September, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.12 lakh, as per a transaction reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards.

Devgn's office, situated in Signature Tower, is developed by Lotus Developers. The project is located along the Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara, one of the prime locations in Mumbai's Western Suburbs.

The leased property spans 3,455 sq. ft. (~ 321 sq. m.) and includes three car parking spaces. The agreement, secured with a Rs. 30 lakh deposit, is for a 60-month (5 years) lease term. The actor, along with his wife, is known to own multiple properties within the same project. They are among several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan, who have also invested in commercial spaces in Signature Tower.

In June this year, Devgn leased an office space in Andheri West for a monthly rent of Rs 9 lakh for five years. The lease agreement was registered on May 31, 2024.

In April last year, the actor bought five office units in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 45.09 crore. This deal came two years after the actor paid Rs 47.5 crore for a home of 474.4 square metres at Juhu in Mumbai. The office units with a total area of 13,293 square feet are located within Signature Building, Oshiwara, along Veera Desai Road.