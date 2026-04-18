Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Best time to buy gold in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; Check city-wise Mahurat

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Every year, millions of Indian households time their gold purchases to the minute on Akshaya Tritiya, and for good reason. Gold bought on this day is believed to bring lasting prosperity, staying in the family for generations. Demand typically begins rising a week before the festival, peaking on the day itself.

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This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Sunday, April 19, 2026. According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:49 AM on April 19 and ends at 07:27 AM on April 20. While the tithi is common across the country, the auspicious muhurat window for buying gold varies by city.

Here are the city-wise Akshaya Tritiya 2026 muhurat timings as per Drik Panchang:

City-wise Akshaya Tritiya 2026 muhurat timings

City Muhurat Window Mumbai 10:49 AM – 12:38 PM Ahmedabad 10:49 AM – 12:39 PM Pune 10:49 AM – 12:34 PM New Delhi 10:49 AM – 12:20 PM Noida 10:49 AM – 12:20 PM Gurugram 10:49 AM – 12:21 PM Jaipur 10:49 AM – 12:26 PM Chandigarh 10:49 AM – 12:22 PM Advertisement Bengaluru 10:49 AM – 12:19 PM Hyderabad 10:49 AM – 12:15 PM Chennai 10:49 AM – 12:08 PM Kolkata 10:49 AM – 11:36 AM

Kolkata has the shortest window this year, closing at 11:36 AM, so buyers in the city will need to plan ahead. Mumbai and Ahmedabad enjoy the longest muhurat windows, stretching close to two hours.

What to buy this Akshaya Tritiya

Popular gold purchases for Akshaya Tritiya 2026 span a range of preferences. For investment-focused buyers, 24K gold coins and bars remain the top choice. Those looking for wearability tend to opt for 18K or 22K BIS-hallmarked jewellery. For buyers who prefer convenience and security, digital gold has emerged as a contemporary alternative that requires no storage or safety concerns.

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Whichever form you choose, checking your city's muhurat window and keeping purchase credentials ready ahead of time will ensure the process is smooth when the auspicious hour arrives.