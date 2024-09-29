All crops at MSP, Rs 11,000 for youth, scooty for girls: JJP-ASP's big poll promises for Haryana

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, making a series of promises aimed at farmers, youth, women, and students. Key promises include procuring all crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 11,000 for youth, and old-age pensions of Rs 5,100 per month.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, while releasing the manifesto in Sirsa, assured that every grain of every crop grown in Haryana will be bought at MSP. The alliance also promised Rs 25,000 per acre as compensation for crop damage and announced the launch of the 'Jannayak Fasal Suraksha Scheme,' with the state government covering the insurance premium for farmers.

For the unemployed, the manifesto guarantees Rs 11,000 per month as an unemployment allowance. Senior citizens are promised Rs 5,100 per month as old-age pension.

Among benefits for students, the manifesto outlines additional job and education opportunities for those from rural areas. As part of the recruitment process, only a one-time fee of Rs 100 will be charged for all applications. Girls from economically weaker sections who pass their Class 12 exams will receive scooters, and student union elections will be held annually. The alliance also pledged support for Agniveer soldiers, offering opportunities for higher education.

Targeting women voters, the manifesto promises one lakh government jobs for women, a hostel for working women in Gurugram, and a scheme providing Rs 5,000 per month for the care and nutrition of pregnant women. The document also promises 50% reservation for women in teaching posts across educational institutions and 33% reservation in Cooperative Department store allocations.

In education, a research center for artificial intelligence will be established in Panchkula, and Bhiwani will be developed as an education city. Every village will have a digital library, and the purchase of two-wheelers will be made tax-free, similar to the tax exemption on tractors. The alliance also promised interest-free loans of Rs 3 lakh for youth from poor families to start businesses.

In sports, the alliance promised to build an international sports stadium in Jhajjar, a kabaddi stadium in Sonipat, and shooting ranges in four districts, including Jind.

To boost industry, the JJP-ASP alliance pledged to establish industrial areas in every district, creating employment for one lakh youth per district. Additionally, 3% reservation for disabled individuals in jobs and home-district appointments were promised.

For marginalised communities, a welfare center for backward classes will be built in each district, and Ambedkar hostels will be constructed in every sub-division. The 'Ambedkar Awas Yojana' will provide Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and those from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Backward Classes (BC) with 100-square-yard plots and funds for house construction.

In the health sector, the alliance promised to launch mobile dispensaries at the block level and open generic medicine shops in every village. A modern film city is also planned for Hisar to promote filmmaking and the arts, while NRI help centers will be set up at the district level.

The JJP, led by former MP Ajay Singh Chautala, and the Azad Samaj Party, led by Chandra Shekhar Azad, are contesting the elections together, with polling scheduled for October 5.