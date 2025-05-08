All leaves for Delhi government employees cancelled amid India-Pakistan border flare-up

As tensions with Pakistan reach a boiling point, the Delhi government has issued an emergency directive suspending all leave for its officers and officials. An official order dated May 8, 2025, issued by the Services Department of the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, states that “no leave shall be granted to any Officer/Official of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, till further orders,” citing the “prevailing situation and preparedness for emergency response system.” The order, signed by Dr. Ajay Kumar Bisht, IAS, underscores the severity of the crisis and the anticipated need for full administrative readiness.

The move comes amid a full-blown military escalation at the India-Pakistan border. Indian forces have reportedly shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during aerial combat, as Pakistan launched a coordinated assault involving drones, missiles, and heavy artillery. Explosions were reported near the Jaisalmer Air Force Station, confirming direct engagement in the western theatre of operations. Simultaneously, the Indian Army deployed IL-17 air defence guns across the border to strengthen ground-based aerial interception.

Jammu, Samba, Akhnoor, and Udhampur have seen intense action, with multiple drones shot down. One drone managed to hit near Jammu airport before air defence units scrambled to reinforce the skies. Drone fire was intercepted at the Pathankot Air Force Station, while two drones were neutralized near Jammu University. Meanwhile, mortar shelling was reported in Tangdhar along the LoC, and a blast was heard in Jaisalmer, further widening the scope of the conflict.

Blackouts were initiated in Jammu, Amritsar, Uri, and Baramulla as India activated advanced S-400 missile systems. A total of eight missiles launched from Pakistan were successfully intercepted. In response to the intensifying threats, the Indian Army and BSF sealed a 100 km radius along the border.

With multiple zones on high alert and administrative control tightened in the capital, India appears to be bracing for a potentially prolonged and wide-ranging conflict.