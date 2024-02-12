'All worked out because of PM Modi': Freed Indian Navy veterans after returning home from Qatar

Seven of the eight Indian navy veterans, who on Monday were released by a Qatari court months after being sentenced to death on charges of 'espionage', praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his sustained and proactive diplomatic efforts to secure their release.

The Navy veterans returned to India after an 18-month imprisonment in Qatar. The personnel said that they would not have been freed had it not been for the diplomatic efforts at PM Modi's behest for their release. They also raised 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants after arriving at the Delhi airport.

One of the officers told news agency ANI: "Without the intervention of PM Modi, we would not have walked free. We wouldn't be standing before you today had it not been for his untiring efforts and interventions at the highest levels to get us freedom."

Another Navy veteran also thanked the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bim Hamad Al Thand for their release. "We are very happy to be back and it wouldn't have been possible had the honourable Prime Minister not taken personal interest in the matter. I also thank the Qatar Emir for his personal involvement in the matter," the former Navy official said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Qatar released the eight Indian ex-Navy veterans who were in its custody; seven of them have returned to India. pic.twitter.com/yuYVx5N8zR — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

"We waited for 18 months to be back home to our loved ones in India. We are extremely grateful to PM Modi for getting us back. We wouldn't have seen this day without the joint efforts of PM Modi and the Emir of Qatar. The personal equations that the two leaders share also helped in our release," another Navy veteran said.

The former Navy officials, employed by the Doha-based private firm Al Dahra Global Technologies, were apprehended in August 2022 on charges of espionage. In October, a Qatar court sentenced them to death.

In December, however, their death sentence was commuted to imprisonment following India's intervention. The eight veterans-- Captains Navtej Gill and Saurabh Vashisht, Commanders Purnendu Tiwari, Amit Nagpal, SK Gupta, BK Verma and Sugunakar Pakala and Sailor Ragesh-- were detained in August 2022.

While Purnendu Tiwari was given a 25-year prison sentence, Sailor Ragesh was sentenced to a three-year prison term. Four of the former Navy officers were given 15-year prison terms and two others were given 10-year prison terms, as per media reports.

(With agency inputs)

