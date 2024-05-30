'Alliance of gold smugglers': Rajeev Chandrasekhar's swipe at Congress, CPM after Shashi Tharoor's aide caught with 550 gm gold at Delhi airport

In a recent development at the Delhi International Airport, Delhi Customs detained two individuals on Wednesday under suspicion of gold smuggling.

Sources within the Customs department revealed that one of the detainees, identified as Shiv Kumar Prasad, claimed to be the Personal Assistant of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

In response to the incident, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the Congress and the CPM, referring to them as an "alliance of gold smugglers." This comes in light of previous gold-related controversies, including the 2020 Gold Scam in Kerala following the seizure of 30 kilos of gold at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic bag.

"First CM Secy involved in Gold smuggling, now Cong MP "aide"/PA detained for Gold smuggling. CPM and Cong - both INDI alliance partners - alliance of gold smugglers," Chandrasekhar said on X.

The incident unfolded when Prasad arrived at the airport to receive a passenger arriving from Dubai. Both individuals were apprehended as the passenger attempted to transfer approximately 500 grams of gold to Prasad.

"Prasad possessed an aerodrome entry permit card, granting him access to airport premises. He was intercepted while receiving a package along with the passenger," sources disclosed.

Authorities confirmed the detention of both Prasad and the passenger, along with the recovery of 500 grams of gold in their possession. The investigation is ongoing, with a thorough examination of their credentials underway.

Now, as the Lok Sabha elections continue in Kerala, BJP leader Chandrasekhar faces a challenge from former diplomat and Congress leader Tharoor in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran in the electoral race.

Despite the BJP's historical lack of success in Kerala's Lok Sabha seats, the party secured a victory in the Thiruvananthapuram district in 2016.