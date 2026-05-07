Apple invests Rs 100 Crore to boost renewable capacity in India

Apple, on May 7, announced to expand its renewable energy infrastructure in India by investing Rs 100 Crore to build new clean energy capacity. The tech giant plans to develop more than 150 MW of green energy capacity, which will help reduce pollution and foster green entrepreneurship in the country.

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With the initiative, Apple is partnering with renewable energy developer CleanMax to develop the new renewable energy capacity across the country. It also supports the company’s vision for carbon neutrality across its entire footprint by 2030.

Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation, said, “At Apple, our commitment to the environment is also a driving force for innovation — across the company and around the world. We’re proud to expand our efforts to invest in India’s clean energy economy and protect the country’s precious natural resources.”

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Apple Rs 100 Crore investment

According to Apple’s press note, the investment will be used for the development of over 150 MW of new renewable energy capacity, which could power over 150,000 average Indian households each year.

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The company also plans to expand its efforts to scale renewable energy across its supply chain in India. Previously, it has collaborated with CleanMax to bring rooftop solar projects to power its offices and retail stores in India with 100 per cent renewable energy.

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Apple has collaborated with a conservation organisation named WWF-India to support recovery-focused recycling and waste management initiatives. It has also deployed the model of WWF-India’s collaboration with waste-management pioneer Saahas Zero Waste in Goa to establish facilities that collect, sort, and recover recyclable materials with full traceability. This would prevent plastic leakage into the surrounding ecosystems.

Apple said WWF-India is expanding its waste-management initiatives to regions, including Coimbatore, with support from local communities and authorities. The company has also partnered with Acumen to back six green startups working in waste management, circular economy, and regenerative agriculture.