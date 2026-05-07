DCX Systems share price: Shares of DCX Systems Ltd traded flat on Thursday, edging up 0.43 per cent to Rs 208.10 in early trade at 10:52 am. The defence stock has rallied over 22 per cent in a month, closing in the green in 18 out of the last 24 sessions.

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Amid this uptrend, Deven Choksey Research has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the counter. Following a ceremony with ELTA Systems in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, Deven Choksey noted a structural shift in the company's business model from low-value defence electronics manufacturing to participation in high-value radar systems manufacturing and integration.

“The facility, housed under ELTX Systems Pvt Ltd (50:50 JV between ELTA and DCX Systems), will manufacture, integrate, and test airborne and ground-based radar systems, with commercial production targeted post-April 2027,” Deven Choksey said.

Historically operating largely as an Indian offset partner executing cable harnesses and PCB assemblies, DCX has seen EBITDA margins in the 8 to 12 per cent range, it said. “While this enabled strong customer relationships with players such as Lockheed Martin, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Elbit Systems, Bharat Electronics Limited, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.”

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DCX Systems share price target

Deven Choksey highlighted the company's proposed Rs 2,000 crore related-party transaction framework for FY26-27 as a critical signal of this shift, noting that this figure equals 185% of FY25 consolidated turnover. In a note dated May 6, it has set a target price of Rs 282 on DCX Systems, which implies a potential upside of around 35 per cent from current levels.

In March 2026, DCX secured its largest-ever contract: a Rs 563.45 crore order for Maritime Patrol Radar (MPR) systems. According to Deven Choksey, this order is critical as it "validates DCX's progression toward system-level execution rather than component-level outsourcing work".

Key risks

It expects that valuation rerating could be hampered by "delays in ELTX commissioning/technology transfer and slower-than-expected conversion of the Rs 2,000 Cr framework into executable radar orders".

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“Failure to achieve targeted margin expansion beyond legacy EMS economics could limit valuation rerating despite strong order inflows,” it said.

