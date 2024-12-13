'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office collection day 8: Allu Arjun's film highest grosser of 2024! Trounces Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan in style

It's Pushpa-raj at the box office! Allu Arjun's latest cinematic outing Pushpa 2: The Rule is ruling the roost at the global ticket counters. The film has neared the ₹1,100 crore mark on its eighth day and is now eyeing the ₹1,500 crore milestone globally.

The film raked in ₹282.91 crore on its opening day, ₹134.63 crore on its day 2, ₹159.27 crore on its day 3, ₹204.52 crore on its day 4, ₹101.35 crore on its day 5, ₹80.74 crore on its day 6, ₹69.03 crore on its day 7, and ₹54.09 crore on its day 8.

Pushpa 2's worldwide box office collection stacks up at ₹1,086.54 crore as of its second Thursday. The film is holding very well on week days, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

With this, Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as the highest grosser of 2024. Allu Arjun's latest film has breached the lifetime worldwide box office business of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Kalki 2898 AD raked in a total of ₹1,042.25 crore during its 9-week long run at the worldwide box office. Pathaan, on the other hand, minted ₹1,055 crore in its 9-week long run globally.

Pushpa 2 is the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion took 10 days whereas Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD took 15 days to cross the humongous milestone globally.

Other Indian films that have crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark globally are KGF: Chapter 2 (16 days), RRR (16 days), Jawan (18 days), Pathaan (27 days), and Dangal (154 days).

Directed by Sukumar, the film is centered on a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain and expand his smuggling business amid tightening police controls. Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.