scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TRENDING
Box Office
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 7: Allu Arjun's film becomes fastest to cross ₹1,000 crore worldwide

Feedback

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 7: Allu Arjun's film becomes fastest to cross ₹1,000 crore worldwide

The commercial action thriller has crossed the ₹1,000 crore milestone at the worldwide box office within just 7 days of its release.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Box Office Update: Pushpa 2 crosses ₹1,000 crore with swagger Box Office Update: Pushpa 2 crosses ₹1,000 crore with swagger

Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule has broken all records at the box office. The commercial action thriller has crossed the ₹1,000 crore milestone at the worldwide box office within just 7 days of its release.

The film has raked in ₹1,032 crore at the worldwide box office.

Related Articles

The latest Allu Arjun film had a record-breaking opening of ₹282.91 crore. Pushpa 2 further raked in ₹134.63 crore on day 2, ₹159.27 crore on day 3, ₹204.52 crore on day 4, ₹101.35 crore on day 5, ₹80.74 crore on day 6, and ₹69.03 crore, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. 

With this, Pushpa 2 has become the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (10 days), Kalki 2898 AD (16 days), KGF: Chapter 2 (16 days), RRR (16 days), Jawan (18 days), and Pathaan (27 days). 

The film is now eyeing the box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD (₹1,042 crore), Jawan (₹1,152 crore), Pathaan (₹1,050 crore), and RRR (₹1,288 crore)

Back home, the film has witnessed a further downturn in its box office collections. The film's daily box office collections on Wednesday fell by 18.53 per cent. 

Pushpa 2 minted ₹10.65 crore from its preview shows, ₹164.25 crore on its day 1, ₹93.8 crore on its day 2, ₹119.25 crore on its day 3, ₹141.05 crore on its day 4, ₹64.45 crore on its day 5, ₹51.55 crore on its day 6, and around ₹42 crore on its day 7. 

The film's total box office collection now stands at ₹687 crore as of its first Wednesday. Of this, the film made ₹398.1 crore from its Hindi shows and ₹232.75 crore from its Telugu shows.

Pushpa 2's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada shows raked in ₹39 crore, ₹12.1 crore, and ₹5.05 crore, respectively, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

At the domestic box office, the film has toppled the likes of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (₹553.87 crore), Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer  Stree 2 (₹597.99 crore), and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (₹640.25 crore). 

Helmed by Sukumar, the film focuses on a sandalwood mafia who struggles to maintain his business amid tightening police curbs. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Rao Ramesh in significant roles. 

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres worldwide. 

Published on: Dec 12, 2024, 7:44 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement