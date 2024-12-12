'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 7: Allu Arjun's film becomes fastest to cross ₹1,000 crore worldwide

Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule has broken all records at the box office. The commercial action thriller has crossed the ₹1,000 crore milestone at the worldwide box office within just 7 days of its release.

The film has raked in ₹1,032 crore at the worldwide box office.

The latest Allu Arjun film had a record-breaking opening of ₹282.91 crore. Pushpa 2 further raked in ₹134.63 crore on day 2, ₹159.27 crore on day 3, ₹204.52 crore on day 4, ₹101.35 crore on day 5, ₹80.74 crore on day 6, and ₹69.03 crore, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

With this, Pushpa 2 has become the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (10 days), Kalki 2898 AD (16 days), KGF: Chapter 2 (16 days), RRR (16 days), Jawan (18 days), and Pathaan (27 days).

The film is now eyeing the box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD (₹1,042 crore), Jawan (₹1,152 crore), Pathaan (₹1,050 crore), and RRR (₹1,288 crore).

Back home, the film has witnessed a further downturn in its box office collections. The film's daily box office collections on Wednesday fell by 18.53 per cent.

Pushpa 2 minted ₹10.65 crore from its preview shows, ₹164.25 crore on its day 1, ₹93.8 crore on its day 2, ₹119.25 crore on its day 3, ₹141.05 crore on its day 4, ₹64.45 crore on its day 5, ₹51.55 crore on its day 6, and around ₹42 crore on its day 7.

The film's total box office collection now stands at ₹687 crore as of its first Wednesday. Of this, the film made ₹398.1 crore from its Hindi shows and ₹232.75 crore from its Telugu shows.

Pushpa 2's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada shows raked in ₹39 crore, ₹12.1 crore, and ₹5.05 crore, respectively, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

At the domestic box office, the film has toppled the likes of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (₹553.87 crore), Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 (₹597.99 crore), and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (₹640.25 crore).

Helmed by Sukumar, the film focuses on a sandalwood mafia who struggles to maintain his business amid tightening police curbs. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Rao Ramesh in significant roles.

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres worldwide.