'America has shown its true colors': Fareed Zakaria says Trump 2.0 may drive India to Russia, China

The Trump administration’s abrupt decision to penalize India while warming up to Pakistan has triggered a wave of anger in New Delhi—and may mark a historic turning point in U.S.-India relations, says global affairs analyst Fareed Zakaria.

In an analysis on CNN, Zakaria warned that decades of carefully built diplomatic progress have been unraveled in weeks. He called the move potentially “the biggest strategic mistake of the Trump presidency,” arguing that India may now begin distancing itself from Washington and reassessing its global alignments.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Indians believe that America has shown its true colors,” Zakaria said during his CNN segment. The country, he added, views the United States as unreliable and “willing to be brutal to those it calls its friends.”

India, which has long pursued a policy of nonalignment, had gradually moved closer to the U.S. over the last two decades. Starting with President Bill Clinton’s landmark 2000 visit and continuing through the Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden administrations, the U.S. positioned India as a key counterweight to China in Asia. This included lifting sanctions over its nuclear program, deepening defense ties, and expanding economic cooperation.

President George W. Bush’s civil nuclear deal marked a turning point, treating India as a global power despite its non-signatory status in the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Zakaria credited Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with expertly navigating the agreement on India’s side. That deal, he said, paved the way for even deeper ties during the Obama and Trump administrations—including India’s role in the Quad alliance with the U.S., Australia, and Japan.

Advertisement

But Trump’s second term, according to Zakaria, has reversed that trajectory. India now finds itself in the highest tariff category—alongside nations like Syria and Myanmar—while Pakistan, historically an adversary, receives offers of energy cooperation. Trump has also privately met with Pakistan’s army chief, raising suspicions of undisclosed backroom deals.

India, Zakaria warned, may now hedge its bets by drawing closer to Russia and even opening backchannels with China. “The country is united in its shock and anger at Trump’s insulting behavior,” he said.