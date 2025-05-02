Amid war threat with Pakistan, Indian Air Force to conduct night landing drills on Ganga Expressway

Uttar Pradesh is set to achieve a significant milestone in India's defense infrastructure. On May 2, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct day and night landings and take-offs of fighter jets on a newly constructed 3.5-km airstrip on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur. This development marks the first instance of an expressway in India being equipped with a night-landing facility for military aircraft.

Advertisement

Chief Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government, Manoj Kumar Singh, arrived in Shahjahanpur on the morning of May 2 to oversee preparations for the event. Senior officials from both the state administration and the Indian Air Force are present to witness the exercise.

IAF fighter aircraft are scheduled to perform landings and take-offs during the day, followed by similar operations between 7 pm and 10 pm. The exercise will also include low fly-pasts at an altitude of approximately one metre. The aircraft participating in the drill include Rafale, SU-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32, and the MI-17 V5 helicopter.

#WATCH | Shahjahanpur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting take-off and landing exercises on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh



The exercise is being organised to assess the expressway’s potential as an alternative runway during times of war or national emergencies. pic.twitter.com/dnKgr6rKto — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

The Ganga Expressway becomes the fourth expressway in Uttar Pradesh to feature a dedicated airstrip for IAF operations, joining the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao, the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, and the Bundelkhand Expressway near Etawah. However, it is the first in the state and the country to support night-time military aviation activity.

Advertisement

This airstrip is also the first in India to be developed on an expressway with infrastructure suited for continuous military operations. For enhanced security, 250 CCTV cameras are being installed along both sides of the runway.

The exercise takes place amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack on April 22, in which 26 tourists were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. In response, India is reportedly pursuing several measures, including advocating for Pakistan’s return to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Additional actions already undertaken by India include the downgrading of diplomatic relations, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and closure of the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border. The current IAF operation underscores India's preparedness and strategic resolve in this context.