Amit Shah fires back at Chidambaram: 'Congress wants to scrap CAA for minority votes'

In a fiery address on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress leader P Chidambaram over his comments regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accusing the opposition party of indulging in appeasement politics for decades.

Shah asserted that the BJP has been engaged in a long battle against Congress's appeasement strategy to secure votes, particularly from minority communities.

Related Articles

He criticised the Congress for attempting to scrap the CAA to bolster their minority vote bank, highlighting the party's reliance on divisive tactics to win elections.

Shah pointed out the shift in electoral dynamics post-2014, attributing Prime Minister Modi's development-centric agenda to reshaping the political landscape. He emphasised that the BJP remains committed to its principles of justice without resorting to appeasement politics, questioning the Congress' objections to the CAA and dismissing their intentions as misguided.

Responding to Chidambaram's pledge to revoke the CAA if the Congress-led INDIA bloc assumes power, Shah reaffirmed the government's stance on upholding the CAA and enforcing the three criminal laws introduced by the BJP.

"Congress is neither going to come to power nor make decisions. I assure the country's people that CAA will remain and three (criminal) laws will be implemented. Every citizen will get justice within three years; such a justice system will be ensured. Every refugee will get citizenship. There is no doubt about it. I would like to suggest that Congress leaders, who have lost elections several times, rise out of appeasement politics and try to perform on the development agenda," said Shah.

He further assured the public of a swift justice system and citizenship for refugees within a specified timeframe.