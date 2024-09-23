Amit Shah makes big charge against Congress: 'Kumari Selja is a Dalit. Congress disrespected her'

As the electoral battle in the state of Haryana becomes tougher, it is Congress leader and the party's Dalit face, Kumari Selja, who has found herself as the centre of what can become a major political storm. Today, addressing a giant rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tore into the Congress and claimed that the party never worked for the welfare of Dalits.

"Congress has always disrespected Dalit leaders, be it Dr Ashok Tanwar or Kumari Selja. Dr BR Ambedkar wasn't given Bharat Ratna till Congress was in power," he said.

By taking the name of Selja's name in public, Shah seems to target the factionalism that exists within the Congress party in Haryana, where the party is split between the camps of former CM, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and that of Randeep Surjewala, with Selja being close to the latter.

In fact recently, former CM and BJP leader, Manohar Lal Khattar, had sent an open invitation to Selja saying that those who are not respected within Congress can come over to the BJP. Following this, Selja had rebuffed Khattar's offer. Talking to AajTak, she had said, "BJP leaders should refrain from giving me advice. Congress runs through my veins, just as my father passed away wrapped in the Tricolour. I, too, will go wrapped in that same Tricolour one day."

The Congress swiftly brushed aside the allegations, urging the BJP to focus on its internal matters, and reaffirmed that Kumari Selja remains a dedicated party loyalist.

Selja had been actively campaigning for the Congress in Haryana up until the party's ticket announcement on September 11. However, the decision not to field her, despite her strong desire to contest the upcoming elections, reportedly left her discontented.

Today, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also announced that all was right within the Congress and that Selja will campaign for the party and address a public meeting in Narwana this week.

