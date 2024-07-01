Amit Shah rejects Oppn's charges on 3 new laws: 'Discussions were held in Parliament, 95% suggestions taken'

As three new criminal laws come into effect, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday highlighted the key introductions in new laws such as Zero FIR, online registration of police complaints, summonses through electronic modes, and mandatory videography of search operations in to ensure speedy trial and time-bound justice.

Shah rejected the opposition's charge that the laws were bulldozed by the government without any discussions. He said the bills were sent to the Standing Committee, where detailed discussions were held and over 95 per cent of their suggestions were accepted.

The Home Minister said that a long debate was held in the Parliament on the bill and 34 MPs participated in the discussions for 9.5 hours. He also rejected the opposition's claim that the laws were passed after their MPs were suspended.

"About 9.29 hours of discussions were held in Lok Sabha and 34 members participated. In Rajya Sabha, over 6 hours of discussions were held. 40 members participated in the discussions. It is also being falsely said that the Bill was brought after the members were sent out (suspended). Bill was already listed before the Business Advisory Committee. I firmly believe that the Opposition had been boycotting the House beforehand, perhaps they didn't want to participate (in discussions)," he said.

#WATCH | While speaking on new criminal laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "For these new laws, a few friends in the Opposition are saying different things before the media...I would like to tell you all that 9.29 hours of discussions were held in Lok Sabha and 34 members… pic.twitter.com/kGnOmS0yMx — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

Earlier today, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that on the day, the debate on three laws was being taken up in the Rajya Sabha, he was the lead speaker and his speech was aborted due to the suspension of several MPs a few days earlier. "During my research, I found that this was nothing but a manifestation of vanity to leave your imprint. Unfortunately, cosmetic changes, 90% remaining the same, a few words changed here and there and re-inaugurated as a new set of laws by this government."

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram claimed that 90-99 per cent of the new laws are a cut, copy and paste job. He said while there are a few improvements in the new laws and we have welcomed them, they could have been introduced as Amendments. "On the other hand, there are several retrograde provisions. Some changes are prima facie unconstitutional. MPs who were members of the Standing Committee have poured over the provisions and written detailed dissent notes to the three Bills. The government did not rebut or answer any of the criticisms in the dissent notes. There was no worthwhile debate in Parliament," he claimed.

Chidambaram further said that it was another case of bulldozing three existing laws and replacing them with three new bills without adequate discussion and debate. "The initial impact will be to throw the administration of criminal justice into disarray. In the medium term, numerous challenges to the laws will be instituted in various Courts. In the long term, further changes must be made to the three laws to bring them in conformity with the Constitution and the modern principles of criminal jurisprudence."

Speaking on the new laws, the Home Minister said the first priority has been given to crimes against women and children. "Now, gangrape will attract 20-year imprisonment or life imprisonment, rape of a minor will attract the death penalty, a separate crime has been defined for sexual exploitation by hiding one's identity or making false promises," he said, adding that a provision has been made to record a statement of the victim at her home in the presence of women officers and her own family. Besides this, he said, the facility of online FIR has been provided too. "We believe that a lot of women can be saved from embarrassment this way."

Shah said the new laws will function on Indian ethos. "Colonial laws have been scrapped and laws made in the Indian Parliament are being brought into practice. Instead of 'Dand', it is now 'Nyay'. Instead of delay, there will be speedy trial and speedy justice. Earlier, only the rights of the Police were protected but now, vicitms' and complainants' rights will be protected too," he said.