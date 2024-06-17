Govt to start dialogue with Meiteis, Kukis to bridge ethnic divide in Manipur: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government will engage in talks with both Meiteis and Kukis to address the ethnic divide in Manipur as soon as possible. He also instructed security forces to ensure that no further incidents of violence occur in the state.

The Home Minister called for "strategic deployment of central forces to restore peace and tranquillity in Manipur" and stated that the number of forces would be increased if necessary.

Shah made these statements while chairing the first high-level meeting on Manipur by the central government since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected earlier this month.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Army Chief Designate Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Security Advisor to the Manipur Government Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt. Gen. P.C. Nair, Chief Secretary of Manipur Vineet Joshi, DGP Rajiv Singh, and senior officials from the army and state police.

However, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh was absent from the crucial meeting.

During the two-hour meeting, Shah conducted a comprehensive review of Manipur's security situation and instructed that no further violence should occur, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"The home minister emphasized the strategic deployment of central forces to restore peace in Manipur, stating that more forces will be deployed if needed. He also instructed that strict legal action be taken against those responsible for the violence," the statement added.

Regarding the government's plans to engage both sides in the conflict, the MHA stated, "The home minister emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict."

“He said that the MHA will talk to both the groups, Meiteis and Kukis, to bridge the ethnic divide, at the earliest,” it added.

Shah assured the officers that the central government is dedicated to improving the security situation in Manipur. He emphasized that the government is fully committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens in the state.

In addition to deploying forces, the home minister checked on the conditions in relief camps, focusing on the availability of food, water, medicines, and other essentials.

He instructed the chief secretary to provide proper health and education services for the displaced people and to work on their rehabilitation.

Since May 3 of last year, clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur have resulted in at least 225 deaths and displaced around 50,000 people. Many of them are still living in relief centers.

In recent weeks, the northeastern state has experienced new outbreaks of violence. A school building near Moreh was set on fire, and the decapitated body of a missing person was discovered.

Just last week, armed militants attacked the convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's security team in Kangpokpi district, injuring a civilian driver and a security officer. Around 600 people from Manipur's Jiribam area have sought refuge in Assam's Cachar district due to reported violence in their region.

On June 10, RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that Manipur has been yearning for peace for a year and urged for prioritizing this issue. He emphasized moving beyond election rhetoric and addressing the nation's pressing problems.

Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, “Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the state has suddenly seen violence”.

The RSS chief highlighted the urgent need to prioritize the situation in Manipur, urging a shift away from election-related talk to focus on the nation's challenges. He remarked that Manipur is in turmoil, affecting its people profoundly.