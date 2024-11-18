Amit Shah to hold key meeting on 'volatile' situation in Manipur, Maharashtra election rallies cancelled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a key meeting on Monday to review the security situation in the northeastern state of Manipur. In this meeting, Shah is expected to zero in on a strategy on how to tackle the "volatile" security situation in the state.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Deka among other top officials are expected to be present at the high-level meet chaired by Shah, newswire PTI reported citing sources.

Ahead of the meeting, Shah took stock of the security situation in the northeastern state on Sunday. Shah's election rallies in Maharashtra have been cancelled due to this high-level meeting.

The security situation in Manipur has remained volatile after ethnic conflict broke out in May last year after the recovery of bodies of women and children.

On Saturday night, angry crowds set fire to the homes of three more BJP lawmakers, including a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in different areas of Imphal Valley.

Residences of PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam in Ningthoukhong, BJP MLA Y Radheshyam in Hiyanglam at Langmeidong Bazar, BJP MLA Paonam Brojen in Wangjing Tentha within Thoubal district, and Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar were set ablaze in Imphal East.

The incident occurred when security forces prevented protesters from attacking the ancestral home of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

These events unfolded despite an indefinite curfew being imposed after the killings of three women and three children by militants in Jiribam district, which led to attacks on the homes of three state ministers and six MLAs earlier that day.

According to police reports, the lawmakers and their families were not present during the attacks, which involved vandalism and arson, resulting in partial damage to the properties.

Manipur Police reported that 10 suspected militants were killed in a clash with security forces after insurgents attacked the Borobekra police station and a CRPF camp in Jiribam on November 11.

Six civilians, including women and children, were later kidnapped by suspected militants.

The Union home ministry announced measures to restore order, emphasizing strict action against violence and reinstating the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in six areas, including Jiribam.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei community and Kuki-Zo groups since May last year have claimed over 220 lives and displaced thousands. Violence erupted in Jiribam, previously peaceful, after a farmer’s mutilated body was found.