Ammunition cartridges found on Air India flight coming from Dubai to Delhi

Ammunition cartridges were discovered in the pocket of a seat on Air India flight AI916, which was traveling from Dubai to New Delhi. The flight landed at New Delhi airport on October 27, and all passengers were safely taken off the plane, ANI quoted an Air India spokesperson as saying.

After the incident, Air India filed a complaint with the Airport Police, following security protocols. An Air India spokesperson stated, "One ammunition cartridge was found in the pocket of a seat on our flight AI916 after it landed from Dubai on October 27, 2024, and all passengers had safely gotten off. We immediately reported this to the Airport Police."

On Monday, an Air India flight AI 216, scheduled to return to New Delhi, received a bomb threat. This was the second hoax call received by Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport in just a week, as confirmed by officials. The flight landed at 2:41 PM (Nepal Standard Time) at Tribhuvan International Airport, leading authorities to activate their emergency response protocols.

"We didn't find any suspicious or explosives on board the plane. It is preparing to take flight following the procedures," Kiran Bajracharya, AIG at Valley Police Office, Ranipokhari, confirmed to ANI over the phone.

The Nepal Army bomb squad, along with the Nepal Police Canine division, quickly worked to check for any possible explosives on the plane in a secluded area of the airport. After searching for over four hours, they confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax, as no suspicious items were found.

"Following our protocols, we found no dangerous objects during the security checks, and the situation at the airport is now back to normal. This is the second hoax call we've received within a week," said Gyanendra Bhul, an information officer at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, in a phone call with ANI.