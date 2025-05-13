Amritsar hooch tragedy: At least 15 from five villages dead after consuming suspicious liquour, key accused arrested

Fifteen people have died and six others remain in critical condition after consuming spurious liquor in the Majitha area of Punjab’s Amritsar district. The tragedy, which took place late Monday night, has triggered a widespread investigation by police and civil authorities as the state reels under yet another illicit liquor-related disaster.

"We received information around 9:30 pm last night that people were dying after consuming spurious liquor. We took immediate action and rounded up four people. We arrested the main supplier, Prabhjeet Singh," said SSP Amritsar (Rural) Maninder Singh, confirming the deaths to India Today.

What has happened so far in the Amritsar hooch tragedy:

Death toll rises to 15; six in critical condition: Victims from at least five villages consumed the tainted liquor. The police are conducting door-to-door checks to identify and treat anyone who may have consumed the deadly brew.

Main supplier arrested; kingpin detained: The primary accused, Prabhjeet Singh, has been arrested. During interrogation, he named Sahab Singh as the kingpin of the supply chain. "We have rounded him up as well. We are investigating which firms he has purchased this liquor from," said SSP Maninder Singh.

An FIR (No. 42 dated 13/5/25) has been filed under Section 105 of the BNS and Section 61A of the Excise Act.- Kulbir Singh alias Jaggu, brother of Prabhjeet Singh, Sahib Singh alias Sarai, resident of Mardi Kalan, Gurjant Singh and Ninder Kaur, wife of Jeeta, resident of Thirenwal

Parallely, police and civil officials have launched raids on suspected manufacturers and distributors of illicit alcohol. "We have received strict instructions from the Punjab government to take strong action against suppliers of spurious liquor," the SSP said.

In an urgent push to prevent further deaths, health teams and law enforcement are coordinating efforts to track affected individuals. "The incident has affected five villages," the police said, stressing the urgency of identifying more victims.