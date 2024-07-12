Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: SRK, Salman Khan, Priyanka-Nick, Ranbir-Alia arrive ahead of Varmala

The highly anticipated wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are in full swing, with Bollywood A-listers making their grand entrances. Social media is abuzz with updates and glimpses of the star-studded event, offering a peek into the ongoing celebrations.

Among the first to arrive were Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan, setting the tone for a night filled with glamour. Salman Khan's presence added another dose of star power, while the arrival of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sent fans into a frenzy. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's newest power couple, also graced the occasion, adding a touch of romance to the festivities.

A video of SRK is going viral from the ceremony shows Nita Ambani hugging the superstar as they dance together. He is part of Anant Ambani's baraat. Ajay Devgn, known for his role in Singham, stood out at Anant and Radhika's wedding as he posed with his son, Yug.

Influencers Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia Shetty attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

The wedding festivities begin with 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and conclude with the wedding reception, 'Mangal Utsav,' on July 14. On July, the Varmala will happen at 9.30 pm.